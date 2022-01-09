The bank officers’ union AIBOC has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider bankers as the frontline workers for administering booster jabs amid rising COVID-19 cases across India.









The All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), in a letter to the Finance Minister, suggested the implementation of a five-day week to break the chain of the spread of the virus.

It said that at all branches or offices, only 50% staff should be physically present, and remaining staff should be allowed to work from home. AIBOC wants special status to bankers for availing public transport, including suburban railways under the essential service category.

The government has said the precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60-years and above with comorbidities from January 10. Soumya Datta, AIBOC general secretary, said there should be mandatory rapid antigen tests for bankers to detect, isolate and treat at regular intervals. “We consider ourselves to be part of the Financial Army, who have braved the constraints and have served the nation in the time of crisis,” the AIBOC said in the letter.

“The recognition of bank employees as Frontline Covid Warrior (FLW) was delayed, denying the opportunity of getting vaccinated along with other FLWs in the first instance, which could possibly have averted the loss of precious lives.”

India is set to administer booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine from January 10. It will be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities. The precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose, as already stated by the government, will be the same vaccine as administered previously in the first two doses.