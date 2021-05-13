Arzooo Launches Covid-19 Vaccine Slot Tracker

As the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive progresses, the primary challenge for people has shifted to finding an appointment slot. To help combat this battle, Arzooo, India’s leading retail-tech startup today announced the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine slot tracker on its B2B Platform as well as its main website, Arzooo.com Any citizen from across India can check the availability and also get notified for next available vaccine slots.









Arzooo dedicated their whole website for vaccine slot tracking.However, the slot finding feature on it’s B2B(App) platform is created exclusively for the partner retailers. Spread across more than 20 cities, Arzooo currently has a retail network of 10K partner retailers. Khushnud Khan, Co-founder & CEO Arzooo explains that one can check for the vaccine availability as per his/her Pin-code or District and select between 18+ and 45+ age groups. The new feature also helps the users in finding nearby vaccination centers and can also send notification when the vaccine slots are available.

“We are dedicating our whole website to the cause of vaccination for next couple of months, there won’t be any other business on the corporate site. This opens the window for every citizen of the country to use the platform to check vaccine slot availability. We are together in this fight against a virus and this is the least we could do to help the community” added Khushnud.

The second wave of COVID-19 has been proving fatal for the more than 1.3 billion population of India. Everyday, the scarcity of resources is taking a heavy toll on life. With the Indian government now opening up vaccine slots for the 18-45 years age group, finding vaccination slots and appointments has become an everyday battle.