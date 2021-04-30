Covid-19: Apollo, Max hospitals to start vaccination for 18-44 group from May 1

Apollo Hospital and Max Hospital confirmed on April 30 that they will launch vaccination drive from May 1 at all their centres across the country. Both private hospitals will be among the first to begin vaccinating citizens in the 18-44 age group.

The Apollo group said: “Realising the criticality of vaccinating the citizens to mitigate the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 infections, Apollo Hospitals has taken the initiative and made arrangements to procure the vaccines directly from the manufacturers, as per the government directive.” Covishield shots will be available at Apollo, the hospital authorities have said.









From May 1, 2021, the third phase of India’s coronavirus vaccination drive is beginning, under which all persons aged above 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Max hospitals also said they will start vaccination drive for 18 years and above from tomorrow.

However, several states have announced that they will not be able to start vaccinating all persons aged above 18 years due to a shortage of vaccine supply. The union health ministry on Friday said states and UTs will receive an additional nearly 20 lakh doses within the next 3 days

“More than one crore COVID vaccine doses (1,00,28,527) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Nearly 20 lakh (19,81,110) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days,” it said.

Days later Serum Institute of India announced a price of Rs 400 for states and Rs 600 for private hospitals. After widespread criticism over its pricing policy, CEO Adar Poonawalla reduced the rates for states to Rs 300 per dose as a “philanthropic gesture.” Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had set the prices at Rs 600 for states and Rs 1,200 a dose for private hospitals. It later slashed the price to Rs 400 per dose for state governments. However, there was no price cut for private hospitals.