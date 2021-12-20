Getting the COVID-19 vaccine will not affect fertility, says Dr Sarita Sharma, Founder of Adam and Eve Fertility Centre, IVF Centre in Noida. She acknowledged that as COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues across the country, many women who are trying to conceive, amid fertility treatment, or already pregnant are wondering if the vaccine is right for them.









“While it’s ultimately a personal choice, getting the COVID-19 vaccine will not affect your fertility. Women actively trying to conceive may be vaccinated with the current COVID-19 vaccines. There is no reason to delay pregnancy after completing the vaccine series.”

Dr Sharma says this confusion arises with a false report stating that the spike protein on this coronavirus was the same as another spike protein called syncytin-1, that is involved in the growth and attachment of the placenta during pregnancy. “Getting the COVID vaccine would cause a woman’s body to fight this different spike protein and affect her fertility. The two spike proteins are completely different, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine will not affect the fertility of women who are seeking to become pregnant, including through IVF methods.”

She highlighted that there are tests that can help one track the severity of COVID infection and start timely treatment. One such test is the CRP (C-reative protein) test. It helps detect the presence of inflammation or infection in the body. It is a commonly used blood test to determine increased levels of infection in the body. A raised CRP level has been observed in most people suffering from COVID infection.

Dr Sharma said that at Adam and Eve Fertility Centre, patients are asked to undergo the CRP test. “Then only we start treating them according to their report. If the CRP level of a patient is increased, then we ask them to come the following month. Those whose CRP is fine, their treatment starts quickly.” She reiterated that it does not cause any problems to the patient. “In the time of COVID, many people in our hospital have done their treatment even after taking the COVID vaccine. There is nothing to afraid of. Nor does it make any difference to our success rate. Each hospital has its fertility success rate, which varies from month to month.”

Also Read: Pfizer COVID vaccine trials fail to provide expected immunity in younger children

Dr Sharma says success rate of Adam and Eve is between 65-70% every month. “This shows that even in the coronavirus pandemic, people are raising their hopes of becoming parents.”