In an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and to address the shortage of vaccines, the Delhi government has floated a global tender.

In an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and to address the shortage of vaccines in the national capital, the Delhi government has floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for the procurement of 10 million doses on an urgent basis.









Delhi has so far received 47.44 lakh doses from the Centre for those aged above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers. 44.76 lakh doses have so far been utilized. The Delhi government had suspended the inoculation exercise for the 18-44 age group on May 22 after it ran out of vaccines for this category. It has procured 8.17 lakh doses directly from the manufacturers for the 18-44 age group.

“The Health and Family Welfare Department of NCT of Delhi intends to procure SARS-CoV-2 vaccine on an urgent basis to control and manage the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global Expression of Interest is hereby invited from international manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine or their authorized agents or from direct importers with appropriate licence to import the vaccine in India,” the document stated.

The Directorate General of Health Services said in the EOI document that the offered COVID-19 vaccine must be duly approved by the competent authority of the government of India Moreover, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said if the vaccine is not yet approved for use in India, the manufacturers, importers or authorized agents of the maker can apply, but should obtain requisite permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization.

Bidders have to submit their offer or expression of interest through e-mail by 5pm on June 7. They have to mention the quantity that can clearly commit for supplies to the Central Procurement Agency of the Delhi government in the shortest times after taking into consideration all necessary factors.

It should be noted that only three COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield, Covaxin and the Russian Sputnik V, have been approved so far in India. The Serum Institute of India makes Covishield (under licence from AstraZeneca), while Bharat Biotech makes the Covaxin.