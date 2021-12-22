In light of the growing number of omicron cases in the country, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has banned cultural events and New Year celebrations in the national capital.









An official statement said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and variant of concern omicron, the DDMA instructs DMs to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread. “No mask/No entry should be strictly ensured at shops and workplaces,” it said.

The DDMA also ordered the district magistrates to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year. The DMs and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have also been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure that people abide social-distancing norms and wear masks.

“All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under the jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colony markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming superspreaders of coronavirus and its omicron variant,” the order stated. Moreover, all restaurants and bars in the NCT region have been allowed to operate at 50% of their seating capacities. Marriage functions and gatherings will have a maximum of 200 people.

Delhi has recorded 125 new COVID-19 cases, with omicron being 57. The Ministry of Health said the total number of omicron variant cases in India is now 213. Maharashtra and Delhi, presently, have the highest number of omicron cases – 54 and 57, respectively. In the last 24-hours, India has recorded 6,317 new cases of the coronavirus and 318 deaths. Active caseloads stands at 78,190. This has been the lowest in 575 days.

The Union Health Ministry has directed state governments to reactive COVID war rooms and enhance restrictions