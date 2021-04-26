From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, Indian diaspora in US pledge support for India amid deadly Covid wave

With India clocking more than over 3 lakh cases for six days in a row, the country is reeling under one of its worst healthcare crisis. Help is pouring in from across the globe. Indian diaspora from the United States comprising tech-leaders and billionaires, have also pledged their support in fight against the pandemic. Google’s chief executive officer Sundar Pichai announced that the tech giant will be giving ₹135 crore ($18 million) in new funding for India.









Mr Pichai tweeted that his company will provide ₹ 135 crore funding to UNICEF and the non-profit Give India for medical supplies, supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information about the deadly virus. “Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India,” the Alphabet chief tweeted.

Google also announced a slew of measures to raise awareness, information on vaccines, testing and more.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also pledged support to India in view of the raging coronavirus pandemic and said that Microsoft will continue to use its “voice, resources, and technology” to aid relief efforts and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices.

“I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the US government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices,” tweeted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella from his official Twitter account.

The US opened up the supply of raw materials for the production of COVID-19 vaccine to India on Sunday night. US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have assured India of all assistance, including emergency supplies of life-saving medicines and equipment.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Joe Biden said in a tweet.

Earlier, another Indian-American tech leader, Vinod Khosla – co-founder of Sun Microsystems – had announced a fund for hospitals in India to build up their supply of oxygen containers and concentrators. Balaji Srinivasan, a Silicon Valley investor, has also announced a donation of upto $100,000 for COVID-19 relief in India.