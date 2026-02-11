Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Michael Burry Warns Alphabet’s 100-Year Bond Move Echoes Motorola’s Fall

Michael Burry Warns Alphabet’s 100-Year Bond Move Echoes Motorola’s Fall

News

Michael Burry Warns Alphabet’s 100-Year Bond Move Echoes Motorola’s Fall

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

Michael Burry, best known for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, has sparked debate after drawing parallels between Alphabet’s reported bond issuance strategy and Motorola’s decline in the late 1990s. Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has reportedly moved to raise capital through bond sales across multiple currencies, including US dollars, British pounds, and Swiss francs. Among the offerings is a bond with a maturity stretching decades into the future.

Burry reacted by referencing Motorola’s historic decision in 1997 to issue a 100-year bond—an act widely seen at the time as a sign of confidence in its long-term dominance.

The Motorola Parallel

In the late 1990s, Motorola was one of America’s most powerful corporations, ranking among the top companies by market capitalization and revenue. Its brand strength rivaled industry leaders of the era. However, within a few years, the company began losing ground to competitors such as Nokia, and later struggled in the wake of Apple’s iPhone revolution.

Today, Motorola operates on a much smaller scale compared to its peak.

Michael Burry’s comparison is not necessarily a prediction of immediate trouble for Alphabet. Instead, it serves as a cautionary note about the risks of extremely long-term debt. His broader message: even dominant tech companies are not immune to disruption.

AI Spending and Big Tech Risks

Alphabet’s fundraising efforts come at a time when major technology firms are investing heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta are committing billions toward data centers, advanced computing systems, and AI chip development.

Michael Burry has previously criticized what he sees as excessive enthusiasm around AI, particularly the scale and pace of capital expenditure. He has questioned whether some AI infrastructure investments could become outdated more quickly than expected.

The investor has also expressed skepticism regarding the longevity of the AI chip boom, suggesting that market expectations may be overly optimistic.

The Energy Challenge Behind AI Growth

Beyond financial strategy, Burry has highlighted a structural concern: electricity supply. Expanding AI capabilities requires immense computing power, which in turn demands significant energy resources.

He has argued that the United States should make substantial investments in next-generation energy solutions, including small nuclear reactors, to support future data center expansion and maintain its global technology leadership. Without sufficient energy infrastructure, he believes innovation could slow despite current investment enthusiasm.

A Broader Warning for Investors

Michael Burry’s comments reflect a broader principle in financial markets: industry dominance is rarely permanent. History has shown that technological leadership can shift rapidly due to innovation, competition, or unforeseen market changes.

While Alphabet remains one of the world’s most influential technology companies, Burry’s comparison underscores the importance of long-term strategic caution. Issuing ultra-long-duration debt may signal confidence—but it also assumes continued relevance far into the future.

For investors watching the AI boom and Big Tech bond markets, the debate highlights the need to balance optimism with historical perspective.

 

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investors should conduct independent research and consult qualified financial advisors before making investment decisions.

  • Michael Burry Warns Alphabet’s 100-Year Bond Move Echoes Motorola’s Fall
  • Michael Burry Warns Alphabet’s 100-Year Bond Move Echoes Motorola’s Fall

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

RFK Jr ’s Shocking Addiction Confession Sparks Debate “I Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats” RObert F Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr.’s Shocking Addiction Confession Sparks Debate: “I Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats”
By February 13, 2026
Russia Blocks YouTube and WhatsApp in Major Internet Crackdown Roskomnadzor DNS VPN Telegram

Russia Blocks YouTube and WhatsApp in Major Internet Crackdown Roskomnadzor
By February 13, 2026
Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Goes Viral in ‘Tiny’ Red Bikini Photo son Damian Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Goes Viral in ‘Tiny’ Red Bikini Photo
By February 12, 2026
Zayn Malik Says He Was ‘Never in Love’ With Gigi Hadid, Sparks Fan Backlash Call Her Daddy Podcast New Album

Zayn Malik Says He Was ‘Never in Love’ With Gigi Hadid, Sparks Fan Backlash
By February 12, 2026
Prime Video Drops First Look at ‘Spider-Noir’ Starring Nicolas Cage in Gritty Marvel Series

Prime Video Drops First Look at ‘Spider-Noir’ Starring Nicolas Cage in Gritty Marvel Series
By February 11, 2026
Advance Tickets for ‘Psycho Killer’ Go Live as New Clip Teases Twisted Serial Killer Thriller

Advance Tickets for ‘Psycho Killer’ Go Live as New Clip Teases Twisted Serial Killer Thriller
By February 11, 2026
Russia Blocks YouTube and WhatsApp in Major Internet Crackdown Roskomnadzor DNS VPN Telegram

Russia Blocks YouTube and WhatsApp in Major Internet Crackdown Roskomnadzor
By February 13, 2026
China Unveils ‘World’s Largest Flying Car’ as eVTOL Race Accelerates Autoflight Matrix

China Unveils ‘World’s Largest Flying Car’ as eVTOL Race Accelerates
By February 11, 2026
Michael Bay Sues Cadillac F1 for $1.5M Over Super Bowl Ad Dispute Commercial JFK Moon Speech ad

Michael Bay Sues Cadillac F1 for $1.5M Over Super Bowl Ad Dispute
By February 11, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Finternet Labs and Avalanche Target $10B Tokenisation Opportunity in India

Finternet Labs and Avalanche Target $10B Tokenisation Opportunity in India
By February 11, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Doomsday Clock 2026 Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight

Doomsday Clock 2026: Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight
By January 28, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage Minnesota

immigration Politics

ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage
Elon Musk Mocks Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ at Davos Joke Trump Piece or Peace

News

Elon Musk Mocks Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ at Davos
To Top
Loading...