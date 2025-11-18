Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Google’s Gemini 3.0 Set for Imminent Launch — A Make-or-Break Moment in the AI Race

Google’s Gemini 3.0 Set for Imminent Launch — A Make-or-Break Moment in the AI Race Sundar Pachai

Artificial Intelligence

Google’s Gemini 3.0 Set for Imminent Launch — A Make-or-Break Moment in the AI Race

Tech Plunge
Published on

Google is gearing up to unveil Gemini 3.0, its most advanced AI model yet, in what many analysts are calling a turning point in the global artificial intelligence race. Following a cryptic and mischievous post from CEO Sundar Pichai, prediction markets now place a more than 90% chance that Gemini 3.0 will launch before November 22 — signalling one of Google’s most anticipated releases in years.

After facing intense pressure since ChatGPT’s breakout success in 2022, Google appears poised for a major comeback. According to reports, internal testers describe Gemini 3 as “extremely impressive,” with major improvements in coding, multimedia generation, and upgraded versions of viral tools like Google’s “Nano Banana” image generator.

A Three-Year Turnaround for Google’s AI Ambitions

For years, Google struggled to shake off the narrative that it had fallen behind. While OpenAI surged ahead with ChatGPT and forged powerful industry alliances, Google wrestled with internal hesitations and public scrutiny.

But the tide is turning.

Gemini app users have climbed to 650 million monthly active users. Google’s core advertising business — once feared to be vulnerable to generative AI — remains stable. Calls for Sundar Pichai’s resignation have dissipated as Gemini adoption climbs.

The company’s long-term investments in chips, research, and cloud infrastructure are finally paying off. Unlike its competitors, Google controls the entire AI pipeline — model, distribution, and infrastructure — giving it a “full-stack advantage” unmatched across the industry.

Gemini 3 Could Be Google’s Best Shot at Reclaiming the Top Spot

OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT-5 earlier this year landed “with more of a fizz than a bang,” raising questions about whether the AI boom was entering its predictable phase — or whether OpenAI momentum was slowing.

Gemini 3 may be arriving at the perfect moment.

Industry insiders say the model is capable of more fluid reasoning, more accurate code generation, and dramatically better multimedia capabilities — key areas where Google wants to overtake OpenAI. The launch could be Google’s clearest attempt yet to reclaim leadership in the generative AI space.

Meanwhile, speculation is rampant across X and Discord that Gemini 3 might already be in stealth testing. Google has a history of quietly rolling out early versions of its models, leaving AI hobbyists convinced they’ve spotted clues of the new system “in the wild.”

A Branding Battle: ChatGPT vs Gemini

Despite Gemini’s rapid growth, Google still faces a branding challenge. ChatGPT remains the universal term for AI chatbots — just as “Google” became synonymous with search. And the user gap is still sizable:

Gemini app users: 650 million monthly, VS. ChatGPT users: ~800 million weekly.

But with younger audiences adopting Gemini at a rapid pace, Google sees momentum shifting. If Gemini 3 lands as expected — robust, stable, and widely deployable — Google could mount the most serious challenge yet to OpenAI’s dominance.

If not, the company risks slipping back into the role of the follower in an AI world it once led. No pressure, indeed.

  • Google’s Gemini 3.0 Set for Imminent Launch — A Make-or-Break Moment in the AI Race Sundar Pachai
  • Google’s Gemini 3.0 Set for Imminent Launch — A Make-or-Break Moment in the AI Race Sundar Pachai

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Artificial Intelligence

Roblox Launches AI Age Verification as Predator Lawsuits Mount

Roblox Launches AI Age Verification as Predator Lawsuits Mount
By November 18, 2025
Google’s Gemini 3.0 Set for Imminent Launch — A Make-or-Break Moment in the AI Race Sundar Pachai

Google’s Gemini 3.0 Set for Imminent Launch — A Make-or-Break Moment in the AI Race
By November 18, 2025
Cloudflare Outage Eases After Global Disruption Hits X, ChatGPT, Canva and More

Cloudflare Outage Eases After Global Disruption Hits X, ChatGPT, Canva and More
By November 18, 2025
Charli XCX Shatters Expectations — and Furniture — in Surreal ‘Chains of Love’ Music Video

Charli XCX Shatters Expectations — and Furniture — in Surreal ‘Chains of Love’ Music Video
By November 18, 2025
Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast

Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast
By November 18, 2025
Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE iPhone Pocket on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s Issey Miyake iPhone Pocket Sells Out Globally Despite Online Ridicule
By November 18, 2025
Google’s Gemini 3.0 Set for Imminent Launch — A Make-or-Break Moment in the AI Race Sundar Pachai

Google’s Gemini 3.0 Set for Imminent Launch — A Make-or-Break Moment in the AI Race
By November 18, 2025
ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%

ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%
By November 18, 2025
Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures-1

Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures
By November 11, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Roblox Launches AI Age Verification as Predator Lawsuits Mount

Roblox Launches AI Age Verification as Predator Lawsuits Mount
By November 18, 2025
Google’s Gemini 3.0 Set for Imminent Launch — A Make-or-Break Moment in the AI Race Sundar Pachai

Google’s Gemini 3.0 Set for Imminent Launch — A Make-or-Break Moment in the AI Race
By November 18, 2025
Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE iPhone Pocket on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s Issey Miyake iPhone Pocket Sells Out Globally Despite Online Ridicule
By November 18, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Advertising

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times

Aviation

Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
To Top
Loading...