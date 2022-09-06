Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), one of India’s fastest growing insurance companies has launched a comprehensive health insurance product – FG Health Absolute. This latest health insurance offering is designed towards empowering customers to actively manage their health and leading a healthy lifestyle.

FG Health Absolute comes with a host of wellness benefits provided as a part of the product – The policy helps customers to access value-added services like tele-counselling, webinars on mental and physical health, vouchers for wellness centres, fitness, sports and diagnostic centers and regular health check-ups to ensure a healthy and fit lifestyle.

This product comes with a loyalty program that enables customers to encash their reward points for premium discounts, availing a variety of goods, memberships etc. in the renewal policy. Under its wellness programme, customers are encouraged to undertake stress and happiness checks, and health risk assessments, twice a year, in addition to annual expert wellness assessments and lifestyle disorder monitoring. Monthly tracking has been included towards monitoring the fitness and healthy lifestyle of the customers, ensuring a comprehensive approach towards physical and mental wellbeing.

“The pandemic has brought forth better appreciation for active health management, amongst individuals. While on one hand we are witnessing enhanced customer interest in health products and expect this segment to grow substantially, we are also sensing customer need for an all-encompassing health product, with enhanced features and maximized benefits,” said Anup Rau, Managing Director & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance.

The FG Health Absolute cover, designed in line with the health insurance requirements of India’s diverse populace, is one of the best and most comprehensive healthcare policies available today. In addition to the coverage against a host of healthcare requirements, including maternity and newborn expenses, infertility treatment, overseas treatment, OPD focus on mental and physical health, vaccination cover for children up to 12 years of age, and home healthcare, among others, FG Health Absolute offers a girl child benefit where maternity Sum Insured is increased by an additional amount of INR 10,000 on the birth of a girl child.

“FG Health Absolute is a step in the direction of providing customers with a proposition that not only suits their ask for a comprehensive product but goes a step further by encouraging them to practice healthy habits, regularly, for holistic health. This solution caters to almost all possible healthcare requirements, from wellness and value add services,” said Rau. “In keeping with our focus on being an ‘Inclusive’ insurer, with this product, we are also taking an important step by expanding the scope of ‘Family’ definition for our health indemnity products, to offer protection to members of the LGBTQIA+ community & members in a live-in relationship,” he added.

The salient features of Future Generali’s new policy include coverage for the newborn baby under its mother’s policy, until the expiry of the cover, enhanced vaccination coverage for new-borns, a reinstatement of comprehensive mental illness benefits under OPD cover, enhanced cover for Lasik and Cataract treatments, as well as the host of value-added services and wellness rewards programmes.

The policy, which is available across online and offline channels, features eleven sum insured options for customers, ranging from Rs. 3 lakhs to 100 lakhs and offers protection to a maximum of 15 family members. There is no upper age limit for customers, ensuring access to optimal healthcare at all stages of the individual’s life.