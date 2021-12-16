Glamyo Health, an Asset Light healthcare Startup operating in the field of elective surgeries, has announced collaboration with DocKnee, a new age healthcare provider, specialising in orthopaedic surgeries, giving end-to-end seamless patient care, at affordable prices.









Achieving a slew of specialisations in laparoscopy, proctology, urology, and cosmetic surgeries, Glamyo Health is now stepping into the field of orthopaedic surgeries. With the availability of an integrated Synergy between the two healthcare providers, the brands are determined to transform the health care scenario in India from a traditional system that is overburdened with a backlog of surgeries, to a system that is patient centric, convenient, fast, efficient, and affordable.

Archit Garg, Co-Founder at Glamyo Health, said they are excited about this partnership as Ortho and Sports-related injuries affect more than 1 million people annually, who undergo surgical treatment. “We aim to help people in their medical journey and have a smooth, hassle-free experience.”

Dr Preet Pal Thakur, Co-Founder at Glamyo Health, said that after overcoming the challenging phase of the pandemic, our healthcare system needs to become more efficient and put patient care on top priority. “This partnership aims to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem and cater to the patients who need orthopaedic interventions. With this we are trying to fix at least one facet of many that will be addressed in the days to come.”

Dr Naveen Talwar, Co-Founder, DocKnee, says through this partnership, they are planning to change the patient experience when it comes to Orthopaedic surgeries. Typical Knee Surgery involves anywhere between 8-10 hospital trips – our tech enabled efficient model will cut down these trips to less than half – make it simple, convenient, and affordable for patient.”

Atul Kulshreshtha, Co-Founder and Managing Director, DocKnee, said this collaboration between the two new age Startup companies is disrupting the conventional health and patient care model, broadening the sphere of surgeries by adding orthopaedics.

Also Read: SpiceHealth CEO Avani Singh features in 2021 ‘Bloomberg Ones to Watch’ annual list

In addition to providing top-notch health care services, Glamyo Health will work closely with the experienced medical team of DocKnee, to deliver a hassle-free experience to patients using the latest and most advanced technology.