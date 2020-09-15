Government gives go ahead for establishment of AIIMS in Bihar

With Bihar elections around the corner, the government has approved the establishment of a new All India Instiute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Darbhanga Bihar under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). This project has a total cost of Rs1,264 crore and is likely to be completed within a period of 48 months from the date of approval of government.









The new AIIMS will bring about the creation of hospital, teaching block for medical & nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities and services. This will be similar to AIIMS in New Delhi. According to the government, the establishment of the new AIIMS as Institution of National Importance for providing quality tertiary healthcare, medical education, nursing education and research in the region. The hospital is set to have a capacity of 750 beds. It will be made up of emergency and trauma beds, ICU beds, Ayush beds, private beds and specialty & super specialty beds.

The government aims to transform health education and training, as well as address the shortfall of health care professionals in the region. The institue will serve the dual purpose of providing super specialty health care to the population while also help create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in the region that can be available for primary and secondary level institutions and facilities being created under National Health Mission (NHM).

The ambitious project will also lead to employment generation for nearly 3,000 individuals in various faculty an non-faculty posts. Moreover, it will bring about indirect employment opportunities in shopping centers, canteens in the vicinity of the new AIIMS. The government, through the new AIIMS, will also make available much needed, trained medical manpower for the National Rural Health Mission and other health programmes of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.