Judge Warns DOJ Not to ‘Play Possum’ Over Controversial $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund

A federal judge has issued a sharp warning to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) amid ongoing legal challenges surrounding a proposed $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund connected to Donald Trump and his administration.

Although the judge declined to temporarily block the initiative, the courtroom exchange highlighted growing questions about the fund’s legal status and whether the government has been transparent about its future.

The case has emerged as one of the most unusual legal disputes involving the Trump administration and has drawn significant attention from watchdog groups and legal experts.

Judge Questions DOJ’s Position

During a hearing in Washington, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon denied a request for a temporary restraining order filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), one of several groups challenging the fund.

Despite rejecting the immediate request, Leon delivered a stern message to Justice Department attorneys.

“Don’t play possum with this court,” the judge warned, expressing concern over conflicting signals regarding whether the initiative remains active.

The warning came after acting Attorney General Todd Blanche informed lawmakers that the fund was not moving forward. The DOJ also stated in a recent court filing that the proposal was effectively dead.

Origins of the Anti-Weaponization Fund

The controversy stems from a settlement agreement tied to a lawsuit brought by Donald Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization over the unauthorized release of his federal tax records.

The lawsuit sought billions of dollars in damages following the disclosure of confidential tax information, an incident that ultimately led to the imprisonment of a former IRS contractor.

As part of broader legal arrangements, the concept of an “anti-weaponization” fund emerged. Supporters argued the fund would compensate individuals they claim were harmed by politically motivated government actions.

Critics, however, questioned both the legality and purpose of the initiative, arguing that taxpayer resources could potentially be used for politically sensitive compensation efforts.

Trump Signals Support for the Idea

While DOJ officials have suggested the fund is no longer moving forward, Donald Trump recently indicated he remains supportive of the concept.

In a televised interview, Trump said he liked the idea and suggested that individuals who were victims of alleged government “weaponization” deserved meaningful compensation.

His remarks fueled uncertainty over whether the proposal could be revived despite the Justice Department’s recent statements.

Legal Challenges Continue

The dispute has generated multiple lawsuits.

In a separate case, another federal judge temporarily blocked any government action related to the fund while litigation proceeds. Plaintiffs in that challenge include former Justice Department employees and legal officials who argue the proposal raises serious constitutional and administrative concerns.

Judge Leon also questioned why the Justice Department had not formally rescinded the order establishing the fund if officials truly intended to abandon it.

When asked directly, DOJ attorney Andrew Block acknowledged he did not know why such a step had not been taken.

A Case Drawing National Attention

Throughout the hearing, Leon repeatedly emphasized the unusual nature of the case.

“This whole case is highly unusual, to say the least,” he remarked.

As legal battles continue, questions remain about whether the anti-weaponization fund is permanently shelved or simply paused. For now, federal courts appear determined to ensure transparency from the Justice Department as scrutiny over the controversial proposal intensifies.