Green Day-Inspired Comedy ‘Nimrods’ Hits Theaters This Summer After Trailer Debut

Fans of punk rock legends Green Day are getting a first look at Nimrods, an upcoming coming-of-age comedy inspired by the band’s early years. The film’s newly released trailer teases an energetic road-trip adventure packed with teenage ambition, friendship, and a love of music.

Directed and written by Lee Kirk, Nimrods is scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 14. The movie previously premiered under the title New Years Rev at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival before being renamed for its theatrical release.

A Road Trip Fueled by a Big Misunderstanding

At the heart of Nimrods are three high school friends who believe their struggling band has been invited to open for Green Day during a New Year’s Eve concert in Los Angeles.

Driven by excitement and dreams of rock stardom, the teenagers embark on a cross-country road trip, convinced that their lives are about to change forever. However, as the Nimrods trailer reveals, their journey is built on a misunderstanding that leads to a series of hilarious and unpredictable situations.

The story draws inspiration from Green Day’s own experiences before achieving worldwide success. Long before becoming one of the biggest names in rock music, the band spent years traveling in vans, performing at small venues, and chasing opportunities across the country.

Star-Studded Cast Leads the Adventure

The film features a talented ensemble cast led by rising stars Mason Thames and Mckenna Grace.

Supporting cast members include Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Sean Gunn, Bobby Lee, and Fred Armisen.

Additional performances come from Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, and Keen Ruffalo, adding to the film’s youthful and energetic cast.

Green Day’s Creative Involvement

One of the most notable aspects of Nimrods is the direct involvement of Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, who serve as producers on the project.

The film’s title references Green Day’s 1997 album Nimrod, which featured iconic tracks including Good Riddance (Time of Your Life). The album became one of the band’s most successful releases and remains a fan favorite decades later.

Armstrong has long expressed interest in creating a Green Day-inspired movie, citing classic music films such as A Hard Day’s Night and Rock ‘n’ Roll High School as influences.

A Celebration of Music, Friendship, and Youth

Beyond its connection to Green Day, Nimrods aims to capture the excitement of chasing dreams during adolescence. The film combines humor, nostalgia, and music-driven storytelling to explore themes of friendship, perseverance, and self-discovery.

With its blend of road-trip comedy and rock-and-roll spirit, Nimrods could appeal to both longtime Green Day fans and younger audiences looking for an entertaining coming-of-age adventure.

As the August release date approaches, the trailer has already generated excitement among music and movie enthusiasts eager to see how the band’s early struggles helped inspire a new generation of storytellers.