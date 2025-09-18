Connect with us

Bella Hadid Opens Up About Health Struggles in Emotional Post — Fans Flood Her With Love

Supermodel Bella Hadid has once again shown the world her strength and vulnerability. The 28-year-old fashion icon, who has been candid about her long battle with Lyme disease since her 2013 diagnosis, shared an emotional Instagram post that offered fans a glimpse into her ongoing health journey.

After weeks of silence on social media, Bella uploaded a photo dump featuring hospital moments, treatments, and glimpses of nature, all while apologizing to her 61 million followers for going MIA. “I’m sorry, I always go MIA. I love you guys,” she wrote in the caption.



Hospital Snapshots Show Her Strength

Among the most striking images were those of Bella Hadid hooked to medical equipment, receiving blood transfusions, and resting with an oxygen mask. One particularly emotional shot showed her crying in a hospital bed, a raw reflection of the physical and emotional toll of her illness.

Yet, even in hardship, Bella shared moments of gratitude—snapping serene photos of rainbows, sunsets, flowers, and the moon, reminding fans of her appreciation for life’s simple, grounding beauties.

Justin Timberlake Reveals Lyme Disease Battle After Facing Tour Criticism: “It’s Been Relentlessly Debilitating”

Family and Fans Rally Behind Her

Bella’s heartfelt post quickly amassed over 800,000 likes and nearly 5,000 comments. Messages of love and encouragement poured in from fans and family alike. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who also battles Lyme disease, called her daughter a “Lyme warrior.” Sister Gigi Hadid left a supportive note, while her cousin echoed the family’s love.

Fan pages stepped in to explain that Bella may have been undergoing therapeutic apheresis, a treatment aimed at reducing symptoms of Lyme disease. Others reassured her to take all the time she needs, promising to keep supporting her from afar.

Reflecting on Her Health Journey

Bella has long been transparent about her struggles. In a 2022 Instagram post, she reflected on the confusing duality of living with illness while surrounded by privilege and opportunity. She credited her mother’s meticulous record-keeping and unwavering support as vital to her treatment journey.

Her words at the time were powerful: “If I had to go through all of this again to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Addressing Body Image and Finding Balance

Beyond her health, Bella Hadid has often addressed public scrutiny of her changing appearance. Earlier this year, she admitted her weight fluctuations were not always intentional, adding that her diet and three-hour daily workouts play a role in her slim figure.

In an August interview with Elle, she emphasized the grounding role of family, friends, and nature in her healing process. “Most of the things that ground me are God-given gifts. It’s not something that you can buy,” she said.

Though the road has been difficult, Bella’s candid updates continue to inspire resilience among her fans. With family by her side and millions of followers cheering her on, the supermodel is proving once again that strength lies in vulnerability.

Loading...