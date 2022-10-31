India’s largest fertility treatments chain, Indira IVF, ties up with Presagen to roll out the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool ‘Life Whisperer’ at their 100+ clinics across the country. This AI tool aids in improving embryo selection in in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and provides an increase in pregnancy prediction thus, reducing the number of cycles required for successful conception. This not only leads to more assurance of pregnancy but also ensures cost saving for patients as they don’t have to undergo multiple cycles.

The incorporation of Life Whisperer would allow Indira IVF to take a step further in building transparency and assurance for its patients. Internationally tested, Life Whisperer uses AI to assess two embryo quality metrics—Life Whisperer Viability to assess how likely an embryo is to lead to a pregnancy, and Life Whisperer Genetics to non-invasively assess embryo genetic integrity. This tool analyzes the quality of patient embryos, backed by extensive scientific evidence that equates to bringing in decade-long experience of the embryologists at Indira IVF.









Speaking on the development, Dr Nitiz Murdia, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Indira IVF said, “As a technology-first company and a patient-centric healthcare organization, Indira IVF is always committed to its four founding pillars of creating affordability, assurance, awareness and accessibility. With Life Whisperer, we will be able to provide additional transparency and confidence to our patients around the IVF procedure by providing them a report on the AI results of their embryos. With the aim of improving IVF outcomes for patients in India, our organization will continue to address every gap in the path of quality fertility treatment in the country.”

As a leading IVF chain, our endeavour has always been to provide the best possible treatment to our patients which is at par with international standards. We are delighted to be able to include this new technology which will certainly enhance the success rate of IVF procedures. Life Whisperer will support embryologists in making an objective decision on the best embryo required for conception. It will ensure couples have the greatest chance of starting a new family sooner”, said Dr Kshitiz Murdia, Co-founder and CEO at Indira IVF.

Commenting on this pact, Presagen’s CEO, Dr Michelle Perugini said, “We are thrilled to be working with Indira IVF in helping them integrate the most technically advanced and well-tested AI technology into their IVF treatment procedures. Indira IVF and Presagen have a long-term partnership to continue in furthering the advancement of AI in fertility.”

Life Whisperer is currently authorized for sale in over 40 countries worldwide, with India as a key market. It is backed by extensive scientific evidence, clinical data, and numerous recent publications, including two in Nature Scientific Reports, two in Human Reproduction, and a recent paper in Reproductive Biomedicine Online (RBMO), and is regularly presented at global fertility meetings conducted by the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM).