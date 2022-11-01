The benefits of physical fitness go way beyond the four corners of the gym. More than just physical fitness, a home workout can also improve & stimulate your mental stability. Given this, leading lifestyle & fitness brands boAt and cult.fit have joined hands to launch a first-of-a-kind at-home workout program ‘Fitness Xtended’.









Both boAt and cult.fit are on a journey to bring a revolutionary change in the fitness industry and have initiated this at-home workout program to engage with people and illustrate the importance and joy of fitness and healthy living. This partnership emphasizes the beauty of performing fitness along with accurate tracking and the impact that it can have when done together. The program provides exclusive fitness videos on boAt’s Crest App that can be accessed by anyone who owns select boAt Smartwatches. The content is also available on the cult.fit App. The program includes two phases of 3 weeks each and will cover 24 sessions over six weeks. With accurate tracking of vitals through the boAt smartwatches, users can not only work out but understand and measure their progress. boAt smartwatches have 700+ active modes, and every workout that will be done can be tracked based on that mode. Users can track their heart rate, calories burnt, SpO2 levels, and count steps via pedometer and more and as well as track their workout progress throughout the program.

Naresh Krishnaswamy, Growth and Business Head at cult.fit said. “We have always emphasized the importance and value of fitness. To bring about a shift in people’s attitude towards fitness and make India a healthier country, we are happy to engage with our audience in creative ways. This partnership with boAt is a new approach to influencing people about fitness, with the power of accurately tracking the vitals so each of us can understand our unique bodies better and find the best way to stay fit and healthy.”

Siya Wadhawan, Brand Manager, at boAt said, “In collaboration with the cult. fit, we’re excited to be part of this fitness revolution. By customizing workout routines and run plans, our smartwatches enable users to move beyond basic activity tracking and advance in their fitness journeys. With this partnership, we continue to inspire and support boAtheads with products that support healthy living and enable them to select a fitter lifestyle.”

Going forward both brands plan to come up with more unique content and initiate various promotional activities on digital under the ‘Fitness Xtended’ campaign to reach a larger audience. The boAt Crest app is currently compatible with boAt Wave beat, Wave style, Wave Pro, Storm Pro, Storm Pro Call, Xtend Pro, Xtend Sport and Primia.

cult.fit is a health and fitness platform by Cure.fit Healthcare Pvt Ltd and is headquartered in Bangalore, India. Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, cult.fit caters to living a healthy life through its critical dimensions — physical fitness & wellness. The platform provides fitness-related services through a mix of online and offline channels. These include offline group workouts at cult.fit centres and other gym or equipment-based workouts at partner gyms and fitness centres across the country. cult.fit also offers online personal training, group workouts, and live fitness classes across various formats.