Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Healthcare

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
India’s mental health and addiction treatment sector, Samarpan, the country’s premier residential rehabilitation centre, has been awarded a prestigious Three-Year Accreditation by CARF International. This recognition places Samarpan as India’s first and only CARF-accredited residential program for Substance Use Disorders and only the second such centre in Asia.

CARF — the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities — is the global gold standard for accrediting health and human services. Receiving this three-year accreditation for Samarpan rehabilitation centre is no small feat: it signifies full compliance with more than 1,500 rigorous international standards related to clinical quality, safety, and client outcomes. While such accreditation typically takes several years to achieve, Samarpan reached this milestone within just three years of its inception, setting a new benchmark for excellence and speed of implementation in the industry.

Located in Mulshi, near Pune, Samarpan rehabilitation centre provides residential treatment for adults facing addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. The centre offers evidence-based, individualised care in a serene, private estate, blending luxury and therapeutic depth. With a boutique retreat ambience and a globally trained clinical team, Samarpan has rapidly become a trusted name for clients seeking discretion, quality, and results, both in India and abroad.

Obtaining this CARF accreditation places Samarpan among the global elite in behavioural health treatment,” said Martin Peters, Chief Operating Officer. “It validates our commitment to international standards and ethical excellence. More importantly, it gives clients and referring professionals the confidence that Samarpan operates with the highest level of clinical integrity.”

Samarpan’s CARF accreditation validates Samarpan’s practices and strengthens operational systems across the board, from client care to governance. The organisation is now preparing to extend its CARF accreditation to its growing Outpatient Services, underscoring its vision of delivering high-quality, accessible care across the treatment spectrum.

“This milestone reflects the unwavering dedication of our entire team,” said Obi Unaka, Chief Clinical Officer. “Our staff, clients, and stakeholders have made this possible. Together, we are elevating the standard of care for addiction and mental health in India.”

Samarpan’s outpatient program, based in Maharashtra, operates seven days a week and offers ethical, evidence-based therapy for a range of concerns, including trauma, addiction, and eating disorders. With a commitment to confidentiality, compassion, and clinical rigour, the outpatient arm complements the residential service, ensuring clients have access to continuing care.

Caregiver burnout: How it affects loved ones of those with mental health disorders

As demand for rehabilitation centres, mental health and addiction services continues to rise in India, Samarpan’s CARF accreditation is a powerful endorsement, signalling to clients, families, and professionals that world-class care is not just available but thriving on Indian soil.


