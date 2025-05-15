Connect with us

4baseCare Launches Genomics Lab in Bengaluru, Unveils Global Cancer Diversity Atlas to Bridge Genomic Data Gap

N. R. Narayana Murthy Ganapathy Subramaniam, Founding Managing Partner at Yali Capital, Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, and 4baseCare founders Hitesh Goswami and Kshitij Rishi

4baseCare Launches Genomics Lab in Bengaluru, Unveils Global Cancer Diversity Atlas to Bridge Genomic Data Gap

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
In a step toward reshaping cancer care in India and beyond, Bengaluru-based precision oncology company 4baseCare inaugurated its new state-of-the-art genomics laboratory in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru. The occasion also marked the global unveiling of the Global Cancer Diversity Atlas (GCDA)—a groundbreaking initiative addressing the critical lack of diverse genomic data in cancer research and treatment. The launch event was graced by N. R. Narayana Murthy, Chairman of Infosys, who formally unveiled the GCDA. Industry leaders also attended, including Ganapathy Subramaniam, Founding Managing Partner at Yali Capital, Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, and 4baseCare founders Hitesh Goswami and Kshitij Rishi.

Transforming Cancer Diagnostics and Care

The newly launched 4baseCare genomics lab is equipped with cutting-edge technology to offer advanced genomic testing solutions such as comprehensive gene panels, whole-exome sequencing, and transcriptome analysis. These tools empower oncologists to examine the genetic profile of tumors more precisely, enabling personalized, targeted treatments that improve patient outcomes.

“Our new genomics lab and the unveiling of the GCDA are driven by a single goal—to create better access to precision oncology,” said Hitesh Goswami, Co-founder and CEO of 4baseCare. “There is a glaring lack of genomic data from Indian and other Asian populations, and this gap significantly hampers the effectiveness of diagnostics and treatment strategies. The GCDA seeks to close that gap.”

The Global Cancer Diversity Atlas (GCDA)

The GCDA represents a global first: a truly inclusive cancer genomics dataset built on real-world data from India, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Central Europe, and Latin America. Most existing genomic databases are heavily skewed toward Western populations, resulting in biased research and treatment protocols. GCDA, in contrast, ensures that underrepresented populations are fully accounted for in the future of cancer care.

“With GCDA, we are setting a new standard for global cancer research,” added Goswami. “We want every patient, no matter where they are from, to be seen and understood through the lens of genomics.”

4baseCare New Lab launch with Narayana Murthy and Rajan Anandan

4baseCare New Lab launch with Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys and Rajan Anandan, Peak XV Partners

4baseCare Growing Footprint

Founded in 2018, 4baseCare has been at the forefront of precision oncology in India, pioneering initiatives like #IndiaKaGenePanel and Indiegene, the world’s first Indian population-specific cancer gene panel.

Backed by Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Innovation Fund and Yali Capital, 4baseCare was the first Asia-Pacific company selected for Illumina’s accelerator program in 2019. It has received notable recognition, including a ₹5 million Biotechnology Ignition Grant from BIRAC, under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

In recent developments, 4baseCare has extended its global presence by opening advanced genomics labs in Dubai and the Philippines, in collaboration with Innovate Life Sciences and LINCs Philippines, respectively.

As cancer care becomes increasingly data-driven, 4baseCare’s focus on genomic diversity is a timely and essential contribution that promises to transform how cancer is diagnosed, treated, and ultimately defeated, both in India and worldwide.


