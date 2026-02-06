“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows

More in Mental Health
-
Hollywood
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
Jennifer Lawrence is revisiting the most uncomfortable chapter of her career. Speaking with The New Yorker,...
-
Books and Authors
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
Could toxic air pollution be a hidden factor behind the making of America’s most chilling serial...
-
E! News
Justin Bieber Explodes on Paparazzi in Profanity-Filled Rant: “I’m Demanding Respect”By Sound Plunge
Pop sensation Justin Bieber has once again found himself at the center of controversy after launching...
-
Hollywood
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan is breaking his silence about a painful truth: he’s an addict. In...
-
A24
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
In a time when male loneliness is being called a modern epidemic, A24’s latest film, Friendship, dares to ask...
-
E! News
Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”
In a recent and emotionally charged interview with Rolling Stone, comedian and actor Sarah Silverman made...
-
Healthcare
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
Once considered a condition of ageing, hypertension is increasingly affecting younger populations and women, warn senior...
-
Hip Hop/ Rap
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’By Sound Plunge
Kanye West is once again at the centre of controversy following a shocking social media revelation...
-
Manosphere
Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
The Netflix drama Adolescence has gripped audiences across the UK, sparking conversations about teenage vulnerability, social...
-
Cyberbulling
World’s Strictest: Australia Approves Social Media Ban for Under-16sBy Tech Plunge
Australia is set to implement the world’s toughest social media restrictions, banning children under 16 from...