Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’

Kanye West is once again at the centre of controversy following a shocking social media revelation about a deeply personal—and disturbing—chapter of his past. The rapper and producer, known for his unpredictable public statements, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his new song “Cousins,” which he says is based on an incestuous relationship he had with a male cousin during childhood. “This song is called COUSINS,” Kanye West wrote in the now-viral post. “It’s about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore.” The cryptic and unsettling message left fans and critics stunned, sparking heated online debate over the ethics of sharing such a story—and the larger questions it raises about trauma, boundaries, and art.

Kanye West did not name the cousin, but stated that the relative is currently serving a life sentence for a violent crime. The post implies that the alleged sexual experimentation occurred when they were children, though Ye offered no further details about their ages at the time or the broader circumstances.

The post comes amid a flurry of new releases and unpredictable behaviour from Kanye West, who has increasingly used his music and social media platforms to disclose intimate details of his personal life, often blurring the line between confessional art and public spectacle. Critics have called the revelation exploitative and dangerous, particularly given its timing in conjunction with the song’s release. Others argue that Kanye West’s willingness to confront deeply taboo topics in his art reflects a raw, unfiltered honesty that has both defined and derailed his career over the years.

“Cousins,” Kanye West’s new song referenced in his post, has not yet been officially released to streaming services, and it remains unclear if the track will be included in a forthcoming album. But the online storm around the announcement is already fueling speculation that Kanye may be attempting to turn personal trauma into viral attention—a strategy he’s employed in the past with polarising results.

Mental health advocates have expressed concern about how Kanye West continues to process his past through public outbursts, especially given his previous disclosures about living with bipolar disorder. Some fans are calling for compassion and urging others not to mock or sensationalise the situation, emphasising that childhood sexual abuse—whether mutual or coerced—is a serious issue that requires careful handling.

Kanye West has yet to provide additional context, and his representatives have not responded to media inquiries. As the internet debates the latest revelation from one of music’s most complicated figures, one thing is clear: Kanye West continues to provoke conversation not just about fame, but about the cost of turning one’s darkest secrets into content.