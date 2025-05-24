Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan is breaking his silence about a painful truth: he’s an addict. In a searingly honest interview with Hollywood Authentic, the Saltburn and Banshees of Inisherin star opened up about a years-long battle with substance use — a struggle rooted in childhood trauma and magnified by the pressures of fame.

“I’m not in denial anymore,” Barry Keoghan, 32, said. “I understand that I do have an addiction, and I am an addict. When you accept that, you can finally move on.”

The Irish actor’s battle with addiction is deeply personal. He lost his mother to a heroin overdose when he was just a child, and his father later died under “similar” circumstances. Despite becoming a father himself, to son Brando, Barry Keoghan said even that life-changing moment didn’t immediately stop his addiction from “being curious” about narcotics.

“That should be enough to go, ‘OK, if I dabble here, I’m screwed.’ But your curiosity is a powerful thing,” he said. “You go to LA, you go to Hollywood — there’s an enormous amount of pressure, and a different lifestyle that is good and bad for you.”

Barry Keoghan’s addiction admission pulls back the curtain on an industry often glamorised but rarely examined for its darker undercurrents. From red carpets to rehab, his story is a sobering reminder of the silent battles celebrities fight behind the scenes.







At one point during the interview, Barry Keoghan physically showed the interviewer scars on his arms — remnants of injuries sustained while high. “I’ve got scars here to literally prove it,” he said.

The turning point came thanks to his longtime driver, Niall, who booked him on a flight to a rehabilitation facility in England. “He saved me,” Barry Keoghan implied, without needing to say much more.

Now sober and introspective, Barry Keoghan says he’s finally arriving at a place of peace and accountability.

“I’m more present. I’m responsible for everything that I do now,” he said. “That haze that was once there — it’s just a bit sharper now. I feel like I’ve arrived.”

He added a heartfelt apology, not to the industry, but to himself. “Mainly to myself more than anything else, for all the pain I’ve put people and myself through.”

Currently starring in Masters of the Air on Apple TV+ and Hurry Up Tomorrow, Barry Keoghan is redefining what it means to be a leading man in Hollywood — one with vulnerability, scars, and an unwavering will to heal.