Ferrari Set to Debut Innovative ‘Flip-Flop’ Wing at Chinese Grand Prix Practice

Chinese GP

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that Scuderia Ferrari plans to debut an innovative rotating rear wing during practice ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix. The new aerodynamic component, informally dubbed the flip-flop wing, aka Macarena Wing, drew attention during pre-season testing for its unusual design. Unlike traditional adjustable wings that shift between angled and flat positions, this version rotates completely, effectively flipping upside down.

Ferrari hopes the experimental technology could help the team reduce aerodynamic drag while maintaining stability at high speeds.

A Surprise Innovation on the Track

The unique wing design was first noticed during testing in Bahrain, where rival drivers reportedly were surprised by the component’s unusual movement.

Some observers initially believed the wing had malfunctioned because of how dramatically it rotated. The design quickly gained the nickname “Macarena wing” among fans and commentators due to its striking motion, while Lewis Hamilton calls it the flip-flop wing.

Lewis Hamilton said the upgrade was originally expected to appear later in the season, but has been introduced earlier as Ferrari intensifies its efforts to close the performance gap with rivals.

Ferrari Chasing Mercedes in the 2026 Season

Ferrari is aiming to challenge Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, which started the season strongly.

Lewis Hamilton acknowledged that Mercedes F1 currently holds a noticeable advantage but expressed confidence that Ferrari’s engineering team is working aggressively to close the gap.

His teammate Charles Leclerc has also indicated that the team is pushing to optimize performance after promising early race pace.

The Chinese Grand Prix could provide an important test of Ferrari’s upgrades, particularly on circuits that demand strong aerodynamic efficiency.

 

Why the Wing Matters at Shanghai

The race will take place at the Shanghai International Circuit, a track known for its extremely long back straight.

Cars regularly exceed speeds of 340 km/h along this section, making aerodynamic drag reduction a crucial factor for teams aiming to gain a competitive advantage.

Experts suggest the rotating wing could help the car reduce drag on straights while maintaining downforce in corners. In Formula One, wings effectively work like inverted airplane wings, pushing cars toward the ground to increase grip.

By flipping orientation, Ferrari’s design may create different aerodynamic effects depending on track conditions.

A New Chapter for Hamilton at Ferrari

Hamilton joined Ferrari in 2025 and endured a challenging debut season, with limited opportunities to showcase the team’s full potential.

However, the British driver has indicated that the latest generation of cars is more enjoyable to drive than the ground-effect machines used in previous seasons.

With new upgrades arriving and engineers pushing development forward, Hamilton appears optimistic about Ferrari’s ability to gradually challenge the front-runners.

As the Chinese Grand Prix weekend begins, all eyes will be on Ferrari’s bold aerodynamic experiment—and whether the unusual “flip-flop” wing could become one of the most talked-about innovations of the Formula One season.

Loading...