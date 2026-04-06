Honda Set to Enter India’s Off-Road Racing Scene, New ADV Bikes Likely Incoming

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up for a major shift in strategy by officially entering the country’s rapidly growing off-road, dirt bike motorcycle racing segment. The move signals Honda’s intent to strengthen its motorsport footprint beyond circuit racing and tap into the rising popularity of adventure and all-terrain riding among Indian enthusiasts.

The company confirmed it is evaluating participation in premier off-road competitions such as the National Motocross Championship (NMC) and the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), both of which feature factory-backed teams from leading manufacturers.

Rising Popularity of Off-Road and ADV Riding

India’s off-road biking culture has seen a steady surge, with more riders exploring trail riding and adventure touring. Recognizing this shift, Honda is also considering expanding its product portfolio with dedicated off-road and adventure (ADV) motorcycles tailored for Indian conditions.

Currently, Honda lacks a strong off-road dirt bike offering under the 500cc category in India, a segment crucial for grassroots racing and enthusiast adoption. This gap presents a significant opportunity for the brand to introduce globally successful models to the Indian market.

Potential Bikes: CRF300L, Sahara 300 in Focus

Honda’s international lineup includes several motorcycles that could make their way to India. Among the most promising candidates are the CRF300L, CRF300L Rally, and Sahara 300. These bikes were showcased during a customer clinic in 2024, where Honda gathered feedback from Indian off-road enthusiasts.

The Honda CRF300 models feature a 286cc liquid-cooled engine, while the Honda Sahara 300 uses a 293cc air/oil-cooled unit—both platforms are already related to engines seen in Honda’s existing India lineup. Their introduction would position Honda strongly against rivals like Hero, Yamaha, and Kawasaki in entry-level and mid-range off-road segments.

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Factory Team Entry Could Be a Game-Changer

Unlike the current scenario, where Honda motorcycles are used in off-road competitions through private imports, HMSI’s official entry would likely involve a factory-supported team. This would place Honda in direct competition with established players and elevate the overall competitiveness of India’s off-road racing ecosystem.

In higher racing categories, manufacturers often use purpose-built machines like Kawasaki’s KX series or Ducati’s Desmo450. However, grassroots categories rely on production-based motorcycles, making Honda’s potential new offerings even more crucial.

A Strategic Push Beyond Circuit Racing

Honda is no stranger to motorsports in India. The brand has been actively involved in circuit racing for nearly two decades, starting with the Honda One Make Race in 2008. It has also nurtured talent through initiatives like the India Talent Cup and international programs such as the Asia Road Racing Championship.

This new off-road focus represents a natural evolution of Honda’s motorsport ambitions, aligning with global trends and local demand.

Honda’s planned entry into off-road racing could trigger a wave of new product launches, improved racing infrastructure, and increased manufacturer participation. It may also pave the way for the return of iconic models like the Africa Twin in the future.

For Indian riders, this translates into more choices, better technology, and stronger community engagement in the adventure and off-road biking space.