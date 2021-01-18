Udayy raises $2.5mn from Alpha Wave Incubation and InfoEdge Ventures

Udayy has raised $2.5 million seed funding, led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), managed by Falcon Edge Capital, and InfoEdge Ventures. Better Capital, Kunal Shah and other angels also participated in this round.

Through its online platform, Udayy teaches Maths and English to children in the age group of 6 – 11 years. It facilitates the development of mathematical thinking and confident speaking in children by engaging them in an interactive, small classroom with three to five children. They recently also launched a free app providing daily worksheets for children. The online platform’s robust model has solved for high contribution margins and upwards of 97 per cent retention in an industry that has remained highly competitive and has seen investments of upwards of $2 billion.









Saumya Yadav, Co-founder and CEO, in an official press statement said primary grades are formative years of education for children. “An outdated education system is failing Indian parents and children. Udayy is making learning fun and engaging for children by bringing “learning by doing” methodology through games, roleplays and activities to our classrooms. We are thrilled to partner with AWI, Info Edge Ventures and our other investors to bring our mission to life.”

Yadav said much of Udayy’s differentiation is attributed to its first-principles business building that entails the flipped classroom methodology, where the student drives own learning pedagogy, which is customized to the student’s individual capability.

Kitty Agarwal, Partner at InfoEdge Ventures, expressed excitement about partnering with Udayy. “We have immense faith in the team’s commitment to deliver an educational experience that resonates with both young children and their parents. The emphasis on peer interaction as much as curriculum helps children develop social skills and makes learning fun which is especially important in these times.”

Anirudh Singh, Managing Director Alpha Wave Incubation, pointed out that after-school education in the younger age group segment is an untapped market in India. “Udayy is on track to disrupt the space through its experiential learning model, which uses technology driven gamification as a key driver of learning outcomes. The team has shown deep market understanding and ability to iterate quickly, and we are excited to be the first institutional investors in the company.”

While India’s ed-tech industry has primarily focused on older students, Udayy is building its niche as the go-to learning platform for Math and English in the younger age group segment. It will use the capital proceeds for the next phase of its growth which will include curriculum development, product suite expansion, and hiring across the product, curriculum and engineering teams.