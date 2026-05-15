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David Beckham Becomes UK’s First Billionaire Sportsman as Inter Miami and Brand Empire Soar

David Beckham Becomes UK’s First Billionaire Sportsman as Inter Miami and Brand Empire Soar Victoria Beckham

Football

David Beckham Becomes UK’s First Billionaire Sportsman as Inter Miami and Brand Empire Soar

Meanwhile, seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton ranked among the wealthiest British athletes with an estimated fortune of £435 million.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Former football superstar David Beckham has officially become the United Kingdom’s first billionaire sportsman, marking a historic financial milestone for one of the world’s most recognizable athletes.

The ex-England captain and former Manchester United midfielder has transformed his football fame into a global business empire spanning sports ownership, fashion, endorsements, and entertainment ventures. David Beckham’s combined wealth with wife Victoria Beckham has now reportedly crossed the £1 billion mark.

The achievement cements Beckham’s status not only as a football icon but also as one of the most commercially successful athletes in history.

Inter Miami Drives Beckham’s Wealth Growth

A major factor behind David Beckham’s billionaire status is his ownership stake in Inter Miami CF, currently considered one of Major League Soccer’s most valuable franchises.

The club’s estimated valuation has reportedly climbed to around $1.45 billion (£1.07 billion), boosted by global attention surrounding high-profile signings and the rapid expansion of soccer’s popularity in the United States.

David Beckham played a key role in launching the Miami-based franchise after exercising an ownership clause negotiated during his time with LA Galaxy. The investment is now viewed as one of the smartest business moves of his post-playing career.

Inter Miami’s international appeal, sponsorship growth, and booming merchandise sales have significantly increased Beckham’s overall net worth.

 

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A post shared by Inter Miami CF (@intermiamicf)

Global Brand Deals Continue to Pay Off

Beyond football ownership, Beckham remains one of the most marketable celebrities worldwide. The 51-year-old continues to earn millions through endorsement partnerships and ambassador roles with major international brands.

He has longstanding commercial relationships with companies including Adidas and Hugo Boss, alongside investments in media, wellness, and lifestyle businesses.

Beckham’s global image has remained remarkably strong decades after his playing career peaked, allowing him to maintain relevance across sports, fashion, and pop culture.

His recent knighthood in November further elevated his profile, adding another prestigious achievement to a career already filled with international honors.

Victoria Beckham’s Fashion Empire Adds to Family Fortune

Much of the family’s wealth has also been driven by Victoria Beckham and her successful fashion label.

After rising to fame as a member of the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham transitioned into fashion and luxury branding, building a respected international business over the past two decades.

Together, the Beckhams have created one of Britain’s most powerful celebrity business empires.

Other UK Sports Figures on Rich List

The latest wealth rankings also highlighted several other major names in British sport and sports promotion.

Promoters Barry Hearn and Eddie Hearn reportedly joined the billionaire club with a combined wealth estimated at £1.035 billion through the success of Matchroom Sport.

Meanwhile, seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton ranked among the wealthiest British athletes with an estimated fortune of £435 million.

Boxing stars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury also featured prominently, alongside football captain Harry Kane and tennis legend Andy Murray.

  • David Beckham Becomes UK’s First Billionaire Sportsman as Inter Miami and Brand Empire Soar Victoria Beckham
  • David Beckham Becomes UK’s First Billionaire Sportsman as Inter Miami and Brand Empire Soar Victoria Beckham

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