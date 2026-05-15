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‘Star Wars’ Quietly Rewrites Rey Skywalker’s Ending Six Years After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

‘Star Wars’ Quietly Rewrites Rey Skywalker’s Ending Six Years After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ J.J. Abrams Lucasfilm

Culture

‘Star Wars’ Quietly Rewrites Rey Skywalker’s Ending Six Years After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

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Nearly seven years after the release of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm is revisiting one of the film’s most controversial scenes through newly expanded canon material.

The latest update comes from The Secrets of the Jedi: The Chronicles of Luke Skywalker, an updated publication from Insight Editions that adds fresh context to Rey’s decision to adopt the Skywalker surname at the end of the 2019 blockbuster.

The revised interpretation has reignited debate among fans while also reshaping how many viewers understand the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga.

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Why Rey’s “Skywalker” Name Sparked Backlash

Directed by J.J. Abrams, The Rise of Skywalker concluded the decades-long Star Wars saga with Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, defeating Emperor Palpatine before traveling to Tatooine to bury the lightsabers of Luke and Leia.

When asked for her name in the film’s final scene, Rey famously replied, “Rey Skywalker.”

At the time, the moment divided audiences worldwide. Critics argued the decision undermined the themes established in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, where Rey’s identity as “nobody” symbolized the idea that heroism did not depend on lineage or legacy.

Many fans viewed the ending as an unnecessary attempt to tie Rey to the Skywalker bloodline instead of allowing her to stand independently as a new kind of Jedi hero.

New Canon Material Reframes the Ending

The updated Star Wars material now presents Rey’s choice in a different light.

According to the newly published text, Rey explains she adopted the Skywalker name not to claim ownership of the family legacy, but to honor her mentor, Luke Skywalker, and continue his mission.

The passage emphasizes that Rey viewed the Skywalker identity as symbolic of hope, sacrifice, and the Jedi ideals rather than biological heritage.

The book also expands on Rey’s realization that the Jedi legacy belongs to anyone who upholds its values. The updated interpretation reframes the ending as an emotional tribute to Luke’s teachings instead of a rejection of Rey’s own identity.

For many longtime fans, the clarification adds emotional depth that some believed was missing from the original theatrical release.

Lucasfilm Continues Expanding Sequel Trilogy Lore

This reinterpretation is part of a broader effort by Lucasfilm to revisit and expand unresolved elements from the sequel trilogy.

Over the last several years, novels, comics, and animated series have provided additional explanations surrounding Emperor Palpatine’s return, the origins of Snoke, and the mysterious Sith world of Exegol.

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics released a comic adaptation of The Rise of Skywalker that visually depicted the “All the Jedi” sequence for the first time. The scene featured Force ghosts of iconic Jedi characters appearing beside Rey during her battle against Palpatine — a moment only heard through voices in the original film.

Rey’s Future in Star Wars Remains Important

Lucasfilm’s renewed focus on Rey comes as the franchise prepares for its next cinematic chapter.

Upcoming Star Wars projects include The Mandalorian and Grogu and a future New Jedi Order movie starring Daisy Ridley, which is expected to continue Rey’s story after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

While debate around the sequel trilogy continues, Lucasfilm’s latest updates suggest the studio is committed to refining and strengthening Rey’s legacy within the broader Star Wars universe.

  • ‘Star Wars’ Quietly Rewrites Rey Skywalker’s Ending Six Years After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ J.J. Abrams Lucasfilm
  • ‘Star Wars’ Quietly Rewrites Rey Skywalker’s Ending Six Years After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ J.J. Abrams Lucasfilm

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