&Me launches delicious menopause cookies for women

&Me has launched Meno Diet, a first of its kind menopause cookies for women. This product is the first ever food based, natural and complete solution to help women across the age bracket of 40 – 60 years with Menopause transition.

The &Me menopause cookies are made after six months of research to obsess holistic product composition and taste. It has 27 ingredients from Ayurveda and Modern Science while being free of Maida, preservatives and absolutely no artificial ingredients. The cookies seek to help manage the changes due to the declining estrogenic levels, hot flashes, night sweats, anxiety, joint pain and weight.









Sheta Mittal, co-founder of the health startup, says 13 crore women in India are going through menopause and there are over 10 lakh monthly searches on the topic. She pointed out that there are barely any conversations around the topic or even a go to product that women could use. “This pained me for quite a while. Research told us menopause symptoms can be managed with nutrition and that drove us to work tirelessly for six months to launch these Menopause cookies,” Sheta said. “We wanted the product to be natural, able to help with the root causes of menopause symptoms, and convenient to incorporate in the life. A solution that will help women transition into menopause with ease, and that no women would have to worry about it.” Sheta shared that their vision is to build a health destination for women across 20 – 50 years. “One where women will find effective and natural solutions for her health needs, to be able to track progress and get judgement free on-click advice. We want to be a partner in her health journey.”

&Me team strives to drive the conversation on women’s health, while making it easy for women to adopt the products in their busy lifestyles. And since Chai time is when Indian women sit down and finally relax, the Menopause cookies with Chai will hence not be forgotten and reinforce the moment of self-care.