Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group’s top executive Anthony Yesudasan, who served as the company’s corporate communications chairman, passed way on Monday after suffering a heart attack.

He was a close aide to son Anil Ambani and had worked for the Reliance group for nearly three decades. He has worked closely with Ambani since the conglomerate split in 2006.

He was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he underwent angioplasty. He was then transferred to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital. His wife Parul Sharma and daughter Preetika survive him.

Jesudasan, an MBA from FMS in Delhi, was working at the US embassy when Dhirubhai Ambani invited him to join the then-undivided Reliance in 1990. When brothers Mukesh and Anil split after Dhirubhai’s death, he chose to join Anil Ambani.