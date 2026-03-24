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Bill Cosby Ordered to Pay $19M in Decades-Old Sexual Assault Case

Bill Cosby Ordered to Pay $19M in Decades-Old Sexual Assault Case Donna Mostinger MeToo Cases

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Bill Cosby Ordered to Pay $19M in Decades-Old Sexual Assault Case

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Bill Cosby has been ordered by a California jury to pay $19.25 million in damages to a former waitress who accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1972.

The verdict marks a significant development in one of several long-standing allegations against the 88-year-old entertainer, whose legacy has been overshadowed by multiple accusations of sexual misconduct spanning decades.

Details of the Allegations

The plaintiff, Donna Motsinger, alleged that Bill Cosby invited her to one of his comedy shows and picked her up in a limousine. During the encounter, she claimed he gave her wine along with a pill that left her incapacitated.

According to court filings, Donna Motsinger said she drifted in and out of consciousness and later woke up at home partially undressed, believing she had been assaulted.

Bill Cosby has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that any past encounters were consensual. His legal team argued that there was insufficient evidence to support the claims.

Legal Outcome and Potential Appeal

The jury reached its decision after deliberations in a Santa Monica courtroom, awarding compensatory damages totaling over $19 million. Additional punitive damages could still be determined, potentially increasing the total amount owed.

Bill Cosby’s attorney has confirmed plans to appeal the verdict, expressing disagreement with the jury’s findings and signaling that the legal battle is not yet over.

A Long History of Allegations

Bill Cosby, once celebrated for his groundbreaking sitcom The Cosby Show, has faced accusations from dozens of women over alleged incidents dating back to the 1960s.

His public image took a dramatic turn in the mid-2010s as these allegations gained widespread attention. In 2018, he was convicted in a separate criminal case related to sexual assault, but that conviction was overturned in 2021 on procedural grounds, leading to his release from prison.

Despite the overturned conviction, civil lawsuits like Motsinger’s have continued to move forward, providing a different legal avenue for accusers seeking accountability.

Plaintiff Reacts to Verdict

Donna Motsinger, now in her 80s, described the verdict as a long-awaited moment of justice after more than five decades. She expressed hope that the outcome would encourage other survivors to come forward and feel validated.

Her case is part of a broader trend in which older allegations are being revisited through civil courts, particularly as laws evolve to allow survivors more time to file claims.

Impact on Cosby’s Legacy

Once hailed as “America’s Dad,” Cosby’s influence on television and comedy is undeniable. However, the growing number of legal cases and public accusations have significantly altered how he is remembered.

The latest verdict reinforces the ongoing legal and cultural reckoning surrounding powerful figures in the entertainment industry.

Broader Implications

The case highlights the role of civil litigation in addressing historical allegations of abuse. While criminal cases often face challenges due to statutes of limitations, civil courts can provide an alternative path for survivors seeking justice.

As the appeal process unfolds, the case is expected to remain in the spotlight, continuing to spark discussions about accountability, legal reform, and the lasting impact of abuse allegations.

  • Bill Cosby Ordered to Pay $19M in Decades-Old Sexual Assault Case Donna Mostinger MeToo Cases
  • Bill Cosby Ordered to Pay $19M in Decades-Old Sexual Assault Case Donna Mostinger MeToo Cases

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