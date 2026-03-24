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Can You Marry Your Cousin in Florida? Law Explained After HB 733 Fails

Can You Marry Your Cousin in Florida? Law Explained After HB 733 Fails US Cousin Marriage Law

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Can You Marry Your Cousin in Florida? Law Explained After HB 733 Fails

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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A proposed law in Florida, HB 733 (2026), recently triggered widespread curiosity after it failed to pass in the state legislature. While the bill primarily focused on healthcare-related changes, one lesser-known provision grabbed public attention: a proposed ban on marriages between first cousins.

Introduced by Anne Gerwig, the bill sought to expand existing restrictions on incestuous relationships. Although it passed through the Senate, it ultimately stalled after returning to the House, meaning it never became law.

Is It Legal to Marry Your Cousin in Florida?

Yes, it is currently legal to marry your first cousin in Florida.

Under existing state law, marriages between close relatives such as siblings, parents and children, grandparents, and nieces or nephews are strictly prohibited. However, first cousins are not included in this ban, making such unions legally recognized.

HB 733 aimed to change this by explicitly prohibiting first-cousin marriages. The proposed legal language would have prevented individuals from marrying anyone who is a direct descendant of their grandparents. But since the bill failed, no changes have been made to Florida law.

Why the Bill Failed

Despite unanimous approval in the Senate, HB 733 did not survive the full legislative process. Lawmakers have indicated that similar proposals could resurface in future sessions, suggesting that the debate is far from over.

The failure highlights how complex legislative processes can be—even when certain provisions attract public attention or support.

Which U.S. States Allow Cousin Marriage?

Florida is not alone in permitting marriages between first cousins. In fact, around 16 U.S. states currently allow such unions without restrictions.

These include major states like:

  • California

  • New York

  • New Jersey

  • Massachusetts

  • Georgia

  • Hawaii

Meanwhile, more than 30 states have outright bans, and a few allow cousin marriage under specific conditions, such as age or fertility considerations.

This patchwork of laws often leads to confusion, especially when people move between states with differing regulations.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Debate

The discussion around cousin marriage laws often sparks strong opinions. Supporters argue that legal frameworks should focus on consent between adults, while critics cite social, ethical, and genetic concerns.

The viral attention surrounding HB 733 shows how even a small clause in a broader bill can ignite national conversations—especially when it touches on cultural norms and legal boundaries.

Although HB 733 failed, lawmakers have hinted that similar legislation could return in future sessions. If reintroduced and passed, it could significantly alter Florida’s marriage laws.

For now, however, the legal position remains unchanged: first-cousin marriage is permitted in Florida.

As debates continue, the issue is likely to remain a talking point in both legal and public discussions.

  • Can You Marry Your Cousin in Florida? Law Explained After HB 733 Fails US Cousin Marriage Law
  • Can You Marry Your Cousin in Florida? Law Explained After HB 733 Fails US Cousin Marriage Law

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