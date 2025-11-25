Topless Feminist Activists Sexually Assaulted at Anti-Fascist Protest in Spain, Outrage Erupts Nationwide

Spain is grappling with a wave of anger and disbelief after two topless feminist activists were sexually assaulted during an anti-fascist protest outside a Madrid church. The demonstration marked the 50th anniversary of dictator Francisco Franco’s death, but the event turned disturbing when a far-right supporter approached the women and groped both of them on camera.

The activists, wearing only trousers and holding protest posters, were chanting anti-fascist slogans outside the Parroquia de Doce Apostoles in the upscale Salamanca district. Without warning, a man draped in a Franco-era flag grabbed one woman’s breast, prompting her to shout, “Sir, don’t touch me!” Moments later, he assaulted her companion as well.

Journalists on the scene captured the entire incident, and the footage spread rapidly across Spanish media, igniting a national debate over misogyny, far-right extremism, and Spain’s struggle with its authoritarian past.

Political Leaders Condemn the Attack

The response from political leaders was swift. Spain’s Equalities Minister denounced the incident, writing on X: “How utterly unashamed must one feel to assault two women right in front of the cameras. Fifty years have passed and some people haven’t learned a thing… Our bodies are our own.”

Activists and women’s rights groups echoed the outrage, calling the assault a symptom of Spain’s growing far-right radicalization.

Franco’s Legacy Still Dividing Spain

As worshippers left the memorial mass, dozens gathered outside the church, chanting “Long live Franco” and hurling insults at Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The scene underscored a troubling reality: Spain remains deeply divided over how to confront its fascist past.

A recent CIS survey revealed a spike in nostalgia for the dictatorship, with more than 21% of Spaniards calling the Franco era “good” or “very good”—a sharp rise from the 11% recorded in 2000. The divide reflects broader tensions between Spain’s left-leaning government and conservative or far-right factions who argue that current “democratic memory” initiatives are partisan.

A Country Still Wrestling With Its History

Since taking office, Sánchez’s government has accelerated efforts to dismantle symbols of Francoism, exhume victims of the regime, and publicly educate citizens about fascist repression. Critics from the conservative People’s Party and Vox have challenged these reforms in the courts.

Historians, however, caution against revisionist nostalgia. Franco’s regime was responsible for tens of thousands of executions, widespread censorship, torture, forced labor camps, and the mass exile of millions. Women faced some of the harshest restrictions, requiring permission from husbands or fathers for basic legal procedures.

A National Reckoning Intensifies

The assault on the activists has now become a flashpoint in Spain’s ongoing confrontation with the shadows of fascism. As videos continue circulating online, public pressure is mounting for authorities to identify and prosecute the attacker. For many Spaniards, the incident is a painful reminder that the legacy of dictatorship—and the misogyny that underpinned it—remains far from resolved.