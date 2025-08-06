Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Health

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

A new front in America’s opioid crisis is emerging — and it’s being sold at gas stations, vape shops, and smoke stores nationwide. Federal health officials are sounding alarms over 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH), a concentrated byproduct of kratom that’s turning up in everything from energy drinks to powders and capsules. The substance, which interacts with the brain’s opioid receptors, poses significant addiction and overdose risks, prompting a regulatory crackdown.

This week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced plans to classify 7-OH as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Described by FDA Commissioner Marty Makary as a “synthetic opioid that can be more potent than morphine,” 7-OH has triggered a sharp rise in drug-related medical emergencies across the country.



“After the last wave of the opioid epidemic, we cannot get caught flat-footed again,” Marty Makary warned, citing how vape shops are “popping up in every neighborhood,” peddling products laced with addictive compounds like 7-OH. Despite its presence in trendy “natural” wellness drinks, the FDA has not approved any 7-OH product for medical use, dietary supplements, or food additives.

What is 7-OH and Why is it So Dangerous?

Kratom, derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree native to Southeast Asia, has long been used for pain relief and as a mild stimulant. However, when kratom’s active ingredient — 7-hydroxymitragynine — is extracted and concentrated, its opioid-like effects intensify dramatically. Health experts warn that isolated 7-OH is capable of producing euphoria, dependence, and severe withdrawal symptoms akin to those seen with traditional opioids.

Despite being marketed as “all-natural,” many kratom-derived products contain inconsistent levels of 7-OH, with some formulations intentionally boosted for stronger effects. This has led to products masquerading as harmless tonics or supplements being sold without adequate regulation, putting consumers — especially youth — at risk.

Kratom Drinks

Kratom Drinks

A Growing Concern Amid TikTok Virality and Community Outcry

A viral TikTok video, which showed a teenager attempting to steal a kratom-laced drink, reignited public debate about the unchecked sale of 7-OH products. Health officials, including HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., expressed outrage over how these products are marketed in “bright colors, candy flavors, and near schools.”

While kratom in its natural form remains legal in many states, the focus of the current crackdown is on 7-OH’s concentrated forms. The FDA’s proposed scheduling of 7-OH awaits review by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a process that could take several months.

For now, officials urge consumers to stay vigilant and avoid unregulated kratom-based products. “This is a sinister industry exploiting regulatory loopholes,” Robert F. Kennedy said.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

OpenAI GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet Sam Altman AGI

GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Antarctica Rescue Mission: How a 20-Hour Flight Saved 3 U.S. Researchers From the Edge of the World

Antarctica Rescue Mission: How a 20-Hour Flight Saved 3 U.S. Researchers From the Edge of the World
By August 7, 2025
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ to Hit Theaters for 10th Anniversary Celebration

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ to Hit Theaters for 10th Anniversary Celebration
By August 7, 2025
‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy Pete Davidson Amazon MGM

‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy
By August 7, 2025
Japan Marks 80th Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing as Global Threats Shift Its Pacifist Path

Japan Marks 80th Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing as Global Threats Shift Its Pacifist Path
By August 7, 2025
Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses

Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses
By August 6, 2025
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
By August 6, 2025
Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation

Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation
By August 6, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OpenAI GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet Sam Altman AGI

GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Sturgeon Moon 2025: Why This August Full Moon Is Twice as Nice

Sturgeon Moon 2025: Why This August Full Moon Is Twice as Nice
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Why Online Gaming Continues to Attract Stakeholders and Consumers Alike Online Gambling Casinos Slots iGaming

iGaming

Why Online Gaming Continues to Attract Stakeholders and Consumers Alike
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
To Top
Loading...