Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

RFK Jr.’s Shocking Addiction Confession Sparks Debate: “I Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats”

RFK Jr ’s Shocking Addiction Confession Sparks Debate “I Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats” RObert F Kennedy Jr

News

RFK Jr.’s Shocking Addiction Confession Sparks Debate: “I Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats”

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sparked widespread discussion after candidly revealing the extent of his past drug addiction during a recent podcast appearance. Speaking on This Past Weekend, hosted by Theo Von, Kennedy reflected on his decades-long recovery and the extreme realities of his substance abuse. In one of the interview’s most startling moments, RFK Jr said he was “not afraid of a germ,” recalling that he once “used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.”

The comment came as RFK Jr described his commitment to attending recovery meetings—even during the COVID-19 pandemic—because maintaining sobriety was essential to his survival.

A Four-Decade Commitment to Sobriety

Robert F Kennedy Jr, now 72, has been sober since 1983 and credits daily recovery meetings and personal accountability for helping him overcome his cocaine addiction. He emphasized that addiction is a lifelong struggle that requires constant vigilance.

“I know this disease will kill me if I don’t treat it,” he said during the interview, highlighting the importance of consistent recovery practices.

He also described recovery meetings as offering more than personal healing—they provide an opportunity to support others facing similar struggles. According to Kennedy, helping others in recovery has been a key factor in maintaining his own sobriety.

His openness reflects a broader effort to destigmatize addiction and encourage others to seek help.

Addiction Began After Family Tragedy

RFK Jr has previously spoken about how his drug use began following the assassination of his father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., in 1968. The trauma of that loss marked a turning point in his life.

He later developed a heroin addiction that lasted more than a decade. Robert F. Kennedy Jr has said his arrest for heroin possession in 1983 became the catalyst for his recovery, calling it a life-changing moment that forced him to confront his addiction.

Since then, he has spent more than 40 years rebuilding his life and career, eventually rising to one of the most influential public health roles in the United States.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

From Addiction Survivor to Public Health Leader

Today, Robert F Kennedy Jr serves as U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, overseeing national health policy and programs. His personal experience with addiction has shaped his views on recovery, prevention, and public health.

Public health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to emphasize addiction as a medical condition requiring treatment and support, rather than stigma.

Meanwhile, public officials, including Mehmet Oz, have urged Americans to prioritize preventive healthcare and evidence-based treatments for major health risks, including substance abuse and infectious diseases.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s candid remarks have drawn mixed reactions, with some praising his honesty and others questioning the impact of such revelations from a senior government official.

Recovery Message Resonates Beyond Controversy

Despite the controversy, RFK Jr.’s story highlights the reality that addiction can affect anyone—regardless of background or status—and that recovery is possible with sustained effort.

His admission underscores a broader message about resilience, accountability, and personal transformation.

For many observers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s journey from addiction to public service illustrates the powerful potential for change and redemption—even after life’s darkest chapters.

  • RFK Jr ’s Shocking Addiction Confession Sparks Debate “I Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats” RObert F Kennedy Jr
  • RFK Jr ’s Shocking Addiction Confession Sparks Debate “I Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats” RObert F Kennedy Jr

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

RFK Jr ’s Shocking Addiction Confession Sparks Debate “I Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats” RObert F Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr.’s Shocking Addiction Confession Sparks Debate: “I Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats”
By February 13, 2026
Russia Blocks YouTube and WhatsApp in Major Internet Crackdown Roskomnadzor DNS VPN Telegram

Russia Blocks YouTube and WhatsApp in Major Internet Crackdown Roskomnadzor
By February 13, 2026
Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Goes Viral in ‘Tiny’ Red Bikini Photo son Damian Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Goes Viral in ‘Tiny’ Red Bikini Photo
By February 12, 2026
Zayn Malik Says He Was ‘Never in Love’ With Gigi Hadid, Sparks Fan Backlash Call Her Daddy Podcast New Album

Zayn Malik Says He Was ‘Never in Love’ With Gigi Hadid, Sparks Fan Backlash
By February 12, 2026
Prime Video Drops First Look at ‘Spider-Noir’ Starring Nicolas Cage in Gritty Marvel Series

Prime Video Drops First Look at ‘Spider-Noir’ Starring Nicolas Cage in Gritty Marvel Series
By February 11, 2026
Advance Tickets for ‘Psycho Killer’ Go Live as New Clip Teases Twisted Serial Killer Thriller

Advance Tickets for ‘Psycho Killer’ Go Live as New Clip Teases Twisted Serial Killer Thriller
By February 11, 2026
Russia Blocks YouTube and WhatsApp in Major Internet Crackdown Roskomnadzor DNS VPN Telegram

Russia Blocks YouTube and WhatsApp in Major Internet Crackdown Roskomnadzor
By February 13, 2026
China Unveils ‘World’s Largest Flying Car’ as eVTOL Race Accelerates Autoflight Matrix

China Unveils ‘World’s Largest Flying Car’ as eVTOL Race Accelerates
By February 11, 2026
Michael Bay Sues Cadillac F1 for $1.5M Over Super Bowl Ad Dispute Commercial JFK Moon Speech ad

Michael Bay Sues Cadillac F1 for $1.5M Over Super Bowl Ad Dispute
By February 11, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Finternet Labs and Avalanche Target $10B Tokenisation Opportunity in India

Finternet Labs and Avalanche Target $10B Tokenisation Opportunity in India
By February 11, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Doomsday Clock 2026 Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight

Doomsday Clock 2026: Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight
By January 28, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage Minnesota

immigration Politics

ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage
Ryan Wedding Arrest Surrender FBI Kash Patel Cartel Inside the Secret Negotiations and Cartel Betrayal That Ended a Decade on the Run

News

Ryan Wedding Arrest: Inside the Secret Negotiations and Cartel Betrayal That Ended a Decade on the Run
To Top
Loading...