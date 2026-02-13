RFK Jr.’s Shocking Addiction Confession Sparks Debate: “I Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sparked widespread discussion after candidly revealing the extent of his past drug addiction during a recent podcast appearance. Speaking on This Past Weekend, hosted by Theo Von, Kennedy reflected on his decades-long recovery and the extreme realities of his substance abuse. In one of the interview’s most startling moments, RFK Jr said he was “not afraid of a germ,” recalling that he once “used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.”

The comment came as RFK Jr described his commitment to attending recovery meetings—even during the COVID-19 pandemic—because maintaining sobriety was essential to his survival.

A Four-Decade Commitment to Sobriety

Robert F Kennedy Jr, now 72, has been sober since 1983 and credits daily recovery meetings and personal accountability for helping him overcome his cocaine addiction. He emphasized that addiction is a lifelong struggle that requires constant vigilance.

“I know this disease will kill me if I don’t treat it,” he said during the interview, highlighting the importance of consistent recovery practices.

He also described recovery meetings as offering more than personal healing—they provide an opportunity to support others facing similar struggles. According to Kennedy, helping others in recovery has been a key factor in maintaining his own sobriety.

His openness reflects a broader effort to destigmatize addiction and encourage others to seek help.

Addiction Began After Family Tragedy

RFK Jr has previously spoken about how his drug use began following the assassination of his father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., in 1968. The trauma of that loss marked a turning point in his life.

He later developed a heroin addiction that lasted more than a decade. Robert F. Kennedy Jr has said his arrest for heroin possession in 1983 became the catalyst for his recovery, calling it a life-changing moment that forced him to confront his addiction.

Since then, he has spent more than 40 years rebuilding his life and career, eventually rising to one of the most influential public health roles in the United States.

From Addiction Survivor to Public Health Leader

Today, Robert F Kennedy Jr serves as U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, overseeing national health policy and programs. His personal experience with addiction has shaped his views on recovery, prevention, and public health.

Public health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to emphasize addiction as a medical condition requiring treatment and support, rather than stigma.

Meanwhile, public officials, including Mehmet Oz, have urged Americans to prioritize preventive healthcare and evidence-based treatments for major health risks, including substance abuse and infectious diseases.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s candid remarks have drawn mixed reactions, with some praising his honesty and others questioning the impact of such revelations from a senior government official.

Recovery Message Resonates Beyond Controversy

Despite the controversy, RFK Jr.’s story highlights the reality that addiction can affect anyone—regardless of background or status—and that recovery is possible with sustained effort.

His admission underscores a broader message about resilience, accountability, and personal transformation.

For many observers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s journey from addiction to public service illustrates the powerful potential for change and redemption—even after life’s darkest chapters.