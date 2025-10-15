Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Consumer Reports tested 23 protein powders and shakes from major brands such as Naked Nutrition, Huel, Garden of Life, Vega, and MuscleMeds. The results were alarming: more than two-thirds contained more lead in a single serving than what experts consider safe for a full day’s consumption.

A shocking Consumer Reports (CR) investigation has found that many of the most popular protein powders and ready-to-drink shakes are contaminated with dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals — including lead, cadmium, and arsenic. The findings have sparked renewed concern about the booming $10 billion protein supplement industry and the lack of federal oversight protecting consumers.

One of the worst offenders, Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer, contained nearly 1,570% more lead than Consumer Reports’ recommended limit. Another, Huel’s Black Edition, exceeded that threshold by 1,290%. Both products were labeled “to avoid” by CR experts due to dangerously high lead levels. “It’s concerning that these results are even worse than the last time we tested,” said Tunde Akinleye, CR’s lead food safety researcher. “Many of these products have become less safe over time, even as they’ve grown in popularity.”

Plant-Based Powders the Worst Offenders

The investigation revealed that plant-based protein powders—particularly those using pea protein—contained the highest lead levels, averaging nine times more than whey-based products. Some also contained cadmium and inorganic arsenic, both linked to cancer and kidney damage.

Dairy-based proteins like whey and casein fared slightly better, though even half of those tested still had lead levels high enough to make daily use unsafe.

Health Risks and Lack of Regulation

While occasional consumption is unlikely to cause immediate harm, CR warns that long-term exposure to heavy metals can have serious health consequences, including neurological damage, reproductive problems, and high blood pressure.

Shockingly, the FDA does not regulate protein supplements before they hit the market, nor does it enforce strict limits on heavy metal content. That means companies largely test and label their products on their own. “No one should have to worry that their protein shake could expose them to dangerous levels of lead,” said Brian Ronholm, CR’s director of food policy. “It’s time for the FDA to protect the public and hold industry accountable.”

Industry Pushback

In response, several brands defended their products. Huel said its ingredients undergo “rigorous testing,” claiming its lead levels are “within international safety limits.” Naked Nutrition said it sources ingredients from “select suppliers” and has ordered third-party testing following CR’s findings.

Others, including Vega and Momentous, pointed to ongoing improvements in sourcing and manufacturing to reduce contamination.

What Consumers Should Do

Experts say the average person already consumes enough protein from food and doesn’t need supplements. Those who do use protein powders should limit servings, avoid daily use, and choose dairy-based products when possible. “Protein mania is rampant,” said Dr. Nicholas Burd, a health and kinesiology professor at the University of Illinois. “If you eat a balanced diet, there’s no reason to rely on these powders—especially when they come with a side of lead.”

The health halo around protein powders may be blinding consumers to real risks. Until federal safety standards catch up, fitness enthusiasts might want to swap their shakes for whole foods — or risk more than just their gains.