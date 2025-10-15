Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Fitness

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Consumer Reports tested 23 protein powders and shakes from major brands such as Naked Nutrition, Huel, Garden of Life, Vega, and MuscleMeds. The results were alarming: more than two-thirds contained more lead in a single serving than what experts consider safe for a full day’s consumption.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

A shocking Consumer Reports (CR) investigation has found that many of the most popular protein powders and ready-to-drink shakes are contaminated with dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals — including lead, cadmium, and arsenic. The findings have sparked renewed concern about the booming $10 billion protein supplement industry and the lack of federal oversight protecting consumers.

Consumer Reports tested 23 protein powders and shakes from major brands such as Naked Nutrition, Huel, Garden of Life, Vega, and MuscleMeds. The results were alarming: more than two-thirds contained more lead in a single serving than what experts consider safe for a full day’s consumption.

One of the worst offenders, Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer, contained nearly 1,570% more lead than Consumer Reports’ recommended limit. Another, Huel’s Black Edition, exceeded that threshold by 1,290%. Both products were labeled “to avoid” by CR experts due to dangerously high lead levels. “It’s concerning that these results are even worse than the last time we tested,” said Tunde Akinleye, CR’s lead food safety researcher. “Many of these products have become less safe over time, even as they’ve grown in popularity.”

Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer

Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer

Plant-Based Powders the Worst Offenders

The investigation revealed that plant-based protein powders—particularly those using pea protein—contained the highest lead levels, averaging nine times more than whey-based products. Some also contained cadmium and inorganic arsenic, both linked to cancer and kidney damage.

Dairy-based proteins like whey and casein fared slightly better, though even half of those tested still had lead levels high enough to make daily use unsafe.

Health Risks and Lack of Regulation

While occasional consumption is unlikely to cause immediate harm, CR warns that long-term exposure to heavy metals can have serious health consequences, including neurological damage, reproductive problems, and high blood pressure.

Shockingly, the FDA does not regulate protein supplements before they hit the market, nor does it enforce strict limits on heavy metal content. That means companies largely test and label their products on their own. “No one should have to worry that their protein shake could expose them to dangerous levels of lead,” said Brian Ronholm, CR’s director of food policy. “It’s time for the FDA to protect the public and hold industry accountable.”

Industry Pushback

In response, several brands defended their products. Huel said its ingredients undergo “rigorous testing,” claiming its lead levels are “within international safety limits.” Naked Nutrition said it sources ingredients from “select suppliers” and has ordered third-party testing following CR’s findings.

Others, including Vega and Momentous, pointed to ongoing improvements in sourcing and manufacturing to reduce contamination.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NAKED nutrition (@nakednutrition)

What Consumers Should Do

Experts say the average person already consumes enough protein from food and doesn’t need supplements. Those who do use protein powders should limit servings, avoid daily use, and choose dairy-based products when possible. “Protein mania is rampant,” said Dr. Nicholas Burd, a health and kinesiology professor at the University of Illinois. “If you eat a balanced diet, there’s no reason to rely on these powders—especially when they come with a side of lead.”

The health halo around protein powders may be blinding consumers to real risks. Until federal safety standards catch up, fitness enthusiasts might want to swap their shakes for whole foods — or risk more than just their gains.

  • Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
  • Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer
  • Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
  • Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Fitness

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
By October 15, 2025
Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges

Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges
By October 15, 2025
50 Cent’s Shreveport Empire Rap Icon Plans to Turn Louisiana City Into Entertainment Powerhouse

50 Cent’s Shreveport Empire: Rap Icon Plans to Turn Louisiana City Into Entertainment Powerhouse
By October 15, 2025
Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ Finds Its New Jesus and Mary Magdalene

Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ Finds Its New Jesus and Mary Magdalene
By October 15, 2025
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
By October 15, 2025
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller
By October 14, 2025
Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges

Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges
By October 15, 2025
Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses

Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses
By October 15, 2025
OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators A New Era of AI Hardware Begins

OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators: A New Era of AI Hardware Begins
By October 14, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”

Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”
By October 15, 2025
OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators A New Era of AI Hardware Begins

OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators: A New Era of AI Hardware Begins
By October 14, 2025
Microsoft Ends Free Support for Windows 10 What It Means for Millions of Users Worldwide

Microsoft Ends Free Support for Windows 10: What It Means for Millions of Users Worldwide
By October 14, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Fallon, and Barack Obama Defend Jimmy Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate

Press Freedom

Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate
Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate
Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit

News

Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit
To Top
Loading...