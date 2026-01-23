Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

US Officially Withdraws from World Health Organization, Ending Decades of Membership

US Officially Withdraws from World Health Organization, Ending Decades of Membership WHO RFK Jr Donald Trump Leaves US WHO MArco Rubio

News

US Officially Withdraws from World Health Organization, Ending Decades of Membership

The US has also declined to pay outstanding membership fees for 2024 and 2025, estimated at $260 million, despite WHO officials arguing those payments remain legally owed.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Donald Trump’s United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO), completing a process set in motion by Trump during the early days of his second term. The decision marks the first time since the WHO’s founding in 1948 that the US is no longer a member, dealing a significant financial and political blow to the UN’s global health agency.

Washington has long been one of the WHO’s largest donors, but the US Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that all funding has now been terminated, American personnel recalled, and hundreds of collaborative engagements suspended worldwide. The US has also declined to pay outstanding membership fees for 2024 and 2025, estimated at $260 million, despite WHO officials arguing those payments remain legally owed.

Trump Warns Europe of ‘Big Retaliation’ Over U.S. Treasury Sell-Offs

Pandemic Disputes at the Core

US officials cited what they described as the WHO’s “mishandling” of the Covid-19 pandemic, an alleged failure to reform, and undue political influence from member states—particularly China—as reasons for the withdrawal. A joint statement from US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the organisation of abandoning its core mission and acting against American interests.

The WHO has firmly rejected those claims. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the US exit as “a loss for the United States and the world,” highlighting the agency’s role in combating polio, HIV/AIDS, maternal mortality, and tobacco-related disease.

WHO in Action

WHO in Action

Funding Fallout and Job Losses

The financial impact of the US withdrawal is already being felt. The WHO has confirmed widespread job losses as it adjusts to funding shortfalls caused by the absence of American contributions. Legal advisers within the organisation have argued that the US remains obligated to settle its arrears, though Washington has dismissed that position.

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns

The withdrawal also leaves the WHO without the support of one of its most influential members at a time when global health coordination is under renewed scrutiny.

Pandemic Treaty and Future Risks

The decision comes amid efforts by WHO member states to strengthen pandemic preparedness through a new international treaty designed to ensure faster responses and fairer sharing of vaccines and treatments. The treaty was finalised in April 2025, but the US declined to sign on.

Public health experts warn that stepping away from the WHO could weaken global surveillance systems and delay responses to future outbreaks. Questions remain over whether the US will continue to participate in key initiatives, such as the annual global influenza vaccine programme.

A Politicised Legacy

Critics argue the withdrawal reflects domestic political disputes rather than institutional failures. Studies examining the US response to Covid-19 have pointed to delayed lockdowns, inconsistent mask guidance, and politicisation of public health measures as major contributors to America’s high death toll during the pandemic.

Former US public health official Drew Altman previously described the response as a “failure of policy and leadership,” rather than of international coordination.

The WHO confirmed that the US withdrawal will be discussed at its executive board meeting in early February. While American officials say future disease surveillance will be handled through bilateral agreements and partnerships with NGOs, details remain scarce.

As global health threats continue to transcend borders, the long-term consequences of America’s departure from the WHO are only beginning to unfold.

  • US Officially Withdraws from World Health Organization, Ending Decades of Membership WHO RFK Jr Donald Trump Leaves US WHO MArco Rubio
  • WHO in Action
  • US Officially Withdraws from World Health Organization, Ending Decades of Membership WHO RFK Jr Donald Trump Leaves US WHO MArco Rubio
  • WHO in Action

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod Amazon MGM

Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod
By January 23, 2026
US Officially Withdraws from World Health Organization, Ending Decades of Membership WHO RFK Jr Donald Trump Leaves US WHO MArco Rubio

US Officially Withdraws from World Health Organization, Ending Decades of Membership
By January 23, 2026
Ferrari Launch SF-26 as Lewis Hamilton Leads Charge Into F1’s New Era Charles Leclerc 2026 F1 Season Regulations

Ferrari Launch SF-26 as Lewis Hamilton Leads Charge Into F1’s New Era
By January 23, 2026
Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod Amazon MGM

Jacob Elordi Emerges as a Top Contender for James Bond After Oscar Nod
By January 23, 2026
Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett Back Campaign Accusing AI Firms of Theft Deepfakes Hollywood AI Theft Copyright

Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett Back Campaign Accusing AI Firms of Theft
By January 23, 2026
Washington-Filmed ‘Train Dreams’ Earns Four Oscar Nominations in 2026 Denis Johnson Clint Bentley Netflix

Washington-Filmed ‘Train Dreams’ Earns Four Oscar Nominations in 2026
By January 23, 2026
Rainmatter by Zerodha Backs PolyCycl’s Push for Plastic Circularity

Rainmatter by Zerodha Backs PolyCycl’s Push for Plastic Circularity
By January 23, 2026
Microsoft Confirms Microsoft 365 Outage Has Been Resolved Microsoft Outage Down Cloud Services Outlook 365 Micorsoft

Microsoft Confirms Microsoft 365 Outage Has Been Resolved
By January 23, 2026
Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor Jared Leto

Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor
By January 22, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset Sands of Tims Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset
By January 23, 2026
Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership Sony Bravia OLED Tvs

Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership
By January 22, 2026
Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Island map Build Recreation

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation
By January 22, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
BugSpeaks Launches Enhanced 2026 Gut Microbiome Report

BugSpeaks Launches Enhanced 2026 Gut Microbiome Report
By January 23, 2026
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”

Golden Globes

Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective

Album Announcement

Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective
To Top
Loading...