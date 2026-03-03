Department of Education Unveils Charlie Kirk Banner Outside DC Headquarters

Alongside Charlie Kirk’s portrait, banners also recognize historic education figures such as Benjamin Franklin, Martin Luther King Jr., Catharine Beecher, Booker T. Washington, and Anne Sullivan. Except for Kirk, each of these individuals had well-documented careers as educators, reformers, or academic leaders.

The United States Department of Education has installed a series of large banners outside its Washington, DC headquarters, including one featuring slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The display, introduced March 1, is part of a broader tribute to figures connected to American education as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

The banners now hang prominently along Maryland Avenue, drawing public attention and online debate.

Honoring Leaders in American Education

Alongside Charlie Kirk’s portrait, banners also recognize historic education figures such as Benjamin Franklin, Martin Luther King Jr., Catharine Beecher, Booker T. Washington, and Anne Sullivan. Except for Kirk, each of these individuals had well-documented careers as educators, reformers, or academic leaders.

One banner reads: “Empowering our states to tell the stories of our heroes in American education.” Additional signage references the country’s upcoming 250th milestone, with slogans such as “Recharting the course toward a brighter future for American education” and “Turning the page to the next 250 years of academic excellence.”

In a public statement, department officials said the display honors “visionary leaders whose contributions have shaped the future of education for generations,” invoking Franklin’s famous belief that investment in knowledge yields the greatest return.

Charlie Kirk’s Legacy and Controversy

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder and other felony counts.

A co-founder of Turning Point USA, Kirk was known for mobilizing conservative students on college campuses and advocating for limited government policies. He was also a vocal ally of Donald Trump.

Supporters describe Charlie Kirk as a passionate advocate for free speech and conservative values, while critics have pointed to past inflammatory remarks and his calls to abolish the Department of Education as recently as last year. His posthumous award of the Presidential Medal of Freedom further cemented his status as a prominent — and polarizing — political figure.

Broader Government Displays

The Education Department banners follow other high-profile displays at federal buildings. In February, a large banner of President Trump was installed at the United States Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, DC, featuring the slogan “Make America Safe Again.”

Officials described those installations as part of a broader commemoration of America’s founding and institutional legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Washington Post (@washingtonpost)

Public Reaction and National Context

The Education Department’s decision to feature Kirk alongside historically established educators has prompted discussion across social media and political circles. Some critics argue the inclusion reflects a politicization of public institutions, while others say it recognizes diverse influences on modern education discourse.

As the United States prepares to mark 250 years since its founding, symbolic gestures such as these underscore ongoing debates about history, legacy, and the future direction of American education policy.