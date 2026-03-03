‘We Know Where You Live’: Pizza Doxxing Campaign Targets US Federal Judges

In May 2025, Senator Dick Durbin formally urged Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate what he described as coordinated threats intended to intimidate judges and their families.

A disturbing intimidation tactic known as “pizza doxxing” is targeting members of the US judiciary, with unsolicited pizza deliveries sent to the homes of federal and state judges nationwide. According to multiple judges who have spoken publicly, more than 50 jurists have been affected in what prosecutors describe as a coordinated campaign to threaten and unnerve the courts.

The tactic is simple and chilling. Anonymous individuals order pizzas to judges’ private residences, demonstrating knowledge of their home addresses. But the most unsettling detail is the name attached to many of the deliveries: Daniel Anderl.

A Tragedy Weaponised

Daniel Anderl was the 20-year-old son of Esther Salas, a federal judge in New Jersey. In July 2020, a gunman posing as a delivery driver shot and killed Anderl at the family’s home. The attacker, Roy Den Hollander, later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Now, in at least two dozen reported cases, judges have received pizza deliveries ordered under Daniel Anderl’s name — a move widely interpreted as a deliberate attempt to invoke that tragedy. Salas has described the message as unmistakable: those behind the orders are signaling that they know where judges and their families live.

Judges in states including Florida, Colorado, Washington, and Rhode Island have reported incidents. Robert Lasnik of Seattle said pizzas were delivered not only to his home but also to his adult children’s residences after he publicly discussed threats facing the judiciary.

Investigation Underway

The United States Marshals Service, which is responsible for protecting federal judges, has confirmed it is investigating the incidents. However, tracking the origin of online food orders presents technical challenges, especially when perpetrators mask their identities through digital tools.

One arrest has been made in a related Florida case involving state court judges, where investigators linked online pizza orders to a suspect through IP address records. But authorities say those responsible for the broader federal campaign remain unidentified.

In May 2025, Senator Dick Durbin formally urged Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate what he described as coordinated threats intended to intimidate judges and their families.

Rising Threats Against the Judiciary

The pizza deliveries come amid a documented rise in threats against judges. According to data cited by law enforcement officials, hundreds of federal judges have faced serious threats in the past year alone. Incidents range from death threats to “swatting” calls — false emergency reports designed to trigger armed police responses.

Veteran federal judge John Coughenour recently described armed deputies arriving at his home after a hoax call falsely claimed he had committed a violent crime. Other judges have reported bomb threats, harassment campaigns, and public calls for impeachment following controversial rulings.

Security experts warn that pizza doxxing is more than a prank. By confirming a judge’s residential address, perpetrators could be gathering intelligence for more serious acts of violence.

Democracy at a Crossroads

Judges and legal observers say the campaign reflects a broader climate of hostility toward the courts. Chief Justice John Roberts has publicly warned that escalating threats undermine the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

Salas, speaking emotionally in recent public remarks, said the use of her son’s name to frighten other judges is deeply painful. She has urged political leaders to lower the temperature of public rhetoric before intimidation turns into tragedy.

As investigations continue, one question looms large: whether swift action can halt a campaign that many believe strikes at the heart of judicial independence in America.