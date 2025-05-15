Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Cassie Testifies Diddy Abused Her the Night Before OVO Fest Performance

Cassie Ventura Testifies Sean Diddy Combs Abused Her the Night Before Drake's OVO Fest Performance

E! News

Cassie Testifies Diddy Abused Her the Night Before OVO Fest Performance

Sound Plunge
Published on

As the federal sex trafficking trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs continues in New York, explosive testimony from his former partner, singer Cassie Ventura, has shed light on disturbing allegations of physical and emotional abuse. On Tuesday, May 14, Ventura took the stand and described a violent incident that allegedly occurred in 2013, just before the couple was due to travel to Toronto for Drake’s OVO Fest.

According to Cassie, the altercation happened the night before they were scheduled to leave Los Angeles. After she had packed her bags, Sean Diddy Combs allegedly forced his way into her apartment and physically assaulted her, leaving her with a severe eye injury that required stitches from a plastic surgeon. Despite the injury, Cassie Ventura still attended Drake’s OVO music festival, using her hairstyle to cover the visible bruising.

“When he threw me down, I cut my eyebrows on the corner of my bed,” she testified. In court, a text message Cassie Ventura sent to Sean Diddy Combs at the time was shown, featuring a photo of her injury with the caption: “So you can remember.”

The court also heard another message Cassie Ventura had sent Sean Diddy Combs at a different time, in which she compared him to Ike Turner, the late musician infamous for his abusive relationship with Tina Turner. “You treat me like Ike Turner,” she wrote — a line she read aloud during her testimony. “He was abusive and controlling,” she added, explaining how Diddy’s behaviour fluctuated between manipulation, humiliation, and bursts of violence. “The sheer embarrassment… how he treated me in front of other people,” she recalled.

This testimony adds to a growing list of allegations that paint a pattern of coercive control, violence, and sexual exploitation. Cassie Ventura also revisited claims about so-called “freak-offs” — encounters she says Sean Diddy Combs forced her to participate in, often with multiple partners, while he filmed. She described the long-term physical toll of these events, which she said led to urinary tract infections, mouth sores, and gastrointestinal issues.

Perhaps most chilling was her statement about Diddy’s threats to release the videos if she didn’t comply with his demands. “He played them for me on one of his laptops,” Cassie Ventura testified. “He said he’d release them.” When asked how she felt at the time, she answered with one word: “Trapped.”

According to court observers, Cassie Ventura, now a mother of two, appeared more composed on the stand today than during her initial testimony on May 13. Still, the emotional weight of her experiences was evident, especially when discussing the personal and public trauma she endured over the years.

This trial marks a critical moment in the public reckoning surrounding the once-revered music mogul. As the proceedings continue, more witnesses are expected to testify, with Cassie’s account likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the case.

Sean Diddy Combs has previously denied all allegations and has not yet issued a statement in response to Cassie Ventura’s latest testimony.

Male Escort Drops Bombshell Testimony: Diddy Watched, Directed, and Abused in Shocking Sex Trafficking Trial

 


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter, Stuns at ‘Drag Race’ Premiere After Calling Out Father’s Transphobia

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter, Stuns at ‘Drag Race’ Premiere After Calling Out Father’s Transphobia
By May 15, 2025
Cassie Ventura Testifies Sean Diddy Combs Abused Her the Night Before Drake's OVO Fest Performance

Cassie Testifies Diddy Abused Her the Night Before OVO Fest Performance
By May 15, 2025
Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal Times Internet

Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal
By May 15, 2025
‘Ted’ Animated Series Coming to Peacock, With Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg Returning

‘Ted’ Animated Series Coming to Peacock, With Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg Returning
By May 15, 2025
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Confirmed as Official Remake of Spanish Hit Campeones Genelia D’Souza RS Prasanna Aamir Khan Productions Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Confirmed as Official Remake of Spanish Hit Campeones
By May 15, 2025
Madonna Biopic Series in Development at Netflix With Shawn Levy Michael Jackson and Prince Universal Pictures with Ozark star Julia Garner

Madonna Biopic Series in Development at Netflix With Shawn Levy
By May 15, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry Redseer Consulting

India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry
By May 15, 2025
Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation Pakistani flags

Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise
By May 15, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal Times Internet

Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal
By May 15, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
iQOO Neo 10 Becomes Title Sponsor for Skyesports Championship 2025 Grand Finals Ahead of Official Launch

iQOO Neo 10 Becomes Title Sponsor for Skyesports Championship 2025 Grand Finals Ahead of Official Launch
By May 15, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring ASUS VivoWatch 6 Aero Apple Watch ECG Monitoring

New Launches

Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
To Top
Loading...