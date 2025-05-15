Cassie Testifies Diddy Abused Her the Night Before OVO Fest Performance

As the federal sex trafficking trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs continues in New York, explosive testimony from his former partner, singer Cassie Ventura, has shed light on disturbing allegations of physical and emotional abuse. On Tuesday, May 14, Ventura took the stand and described a violent incident that allegedly occurred in 2013, just before the couple was due to travel to Toronto for Drake’s OVO Fest.

According to Cassie, the altercation happened the night before they were scheduled to leave Los Angeles. After she had packed her bags, Sean Diddy Combs allegedly forced his way into her apartment and physically assaulted her, leaving her with a severe eye injury that required stitches from a plastic surgeon. Despite the injury, Cassie Ventura still attended Drake’s OVO music festival, using her hairstyle to cover the visible bruising.

“When he threw me down, I cut my eyebrows on the corner of my bed,” she testified. In court, a text message Cassie Ventura sent to Sean Diddy Combs at the time was shown, featuring a photo of her injury with the caption: “So you can remember.”

The court also heard another message Cassie Ventura had sent Sean Diddy Combs at a different time, in which she compared him to Ike Turner, the late musician infamous for his abusive relationship with Tina Turner. “You treat me like Ike Turner,” she wrote — a line she read aloud during her testimony. “He was abusive and controlling,” she added, explaining how Diddy’s behaviour fluctuated between manipulation, humiliation, and bursts of violence. “The sheer embarrassment… how he treated me in front of other people,” she recalled.

This testimony adds to a growing list of allegations that paint a pattern of coercive control, violence, and sexual exploitation. Cassie Ventura also revisited claims about so-called “freak-offs” — encounters she says Sean Diddy Combs forced her to participate in, often with multiple partners, while he filmed. She described the long-term physical toll of these events, which she said led to urinary tract infections, mouth sores, and gastrointestinal issues.

Perhaps most chilling was her statement about Diddy’s threats to release the videos if she didn’t comply with his demands. “He played them for me on one of his laptops,” Cassie Ventura testified. “He said he’d release them.” When asked how she felt at the time, she answered with one word: “Trapped.”

According to court observers, Cassie Ventura, now a mother of two, appeared more composed on the stand today than during her initial testimony on May 13. Still, the emotional weight of her experiences was evident, especially when discussing the personal and public trauma she endured over the years.

This trial marks a critical moment in the public reckoning surrounding the once-revered music mogul. As the proceedings continue, more witnesses are expected to testify, with Cassie’s account likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the case.

Sean Diddy Combs has previously denied all allegations and has not yet issued a statement in response to Cassie Ventura’s latest testimony.