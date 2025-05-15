Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter, Stuns at ‘Drag Race’ Premiere After Calling Out Father’s Transphobia

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, took centre stage at the Season 10 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in New York City last Thursday, delivering a dazzling runway performance that doubled as a powerful personal statement.

The 20-year-old transgender influencer vogued, twirled, and strutted down the runway at Gitano, the event’s venue, to roaring applause from fans, media, and cast members of the show. Her appearance came just weeks after Vivian Wilson clapped back at her father for a transphobic post in which he deadnamed her and referred to her as a casualty of the “woke mind virus.”

In a viral video response posted to Instagram and TikTok, Vivian Wilson shared a screenshot of Elon Musk’s statement, followed by her lip-syncing a now-iconic quote from Drag Race legend Morgan McMichaels:

“I look pretty good for a dead bitch.” She punctuated the clip with the caption: “And you don’t.”

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Wilson’s performance at the Drag Race premiere was more than just a fashion statement — it was a declaration of identity, resilience, and community. At one point in the night, she joined hands with renowned drag performer Acid Betty as the two walked the runway together, symbolising unity and defiance in the face of adversity. Later, Vivian Wilson posed with Acid Betty and fellow Season 10 queen Daya Betty, radiating confidence and pride.

Vivian Wilson has spoken candidly about her transition, which began in 2020 when she publicly came out as transgender on Instagram. In a March interview with Teen Vogue, she shared that the decision to live openly came after hitting a personal breaking point during adolescence. “It was 11 p.m., and I was like, ‘I know for a fact I am trans,’” she recalled. “I just wanted to rot, pretty much. I was like, ‘I cannot do this anymore.’”

Since then, Vivian Wilson has become an outspoken advocate for trans rights. In 2022, upon turning 18, she legally changed her name and gender. Elon Musk, however, has repeatedly undermined her identity, claiming he was “tricked” into supporting his daughter’s gender-affirming care — a claim Vivian Wilson has publicly refuted.

“If you’re going to lie about me to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide,” she told NBC News in 2024. Despite holding joint custody, she also revealed that Elon Musk was largely absent during her upbringing. “He was there maybe 10 per cent of the time. That’s generous,” she said.

Vivian Wilson credits her mother, Justine Musk—Elon’s first wife—with being a consistent and supportive presence throughout her transition.

As Vivian Wilson continues to shine in the spotlight, her appearance at Drag Race stands as a bold celebration of authenticity — and a powerful rebuke of the public figure who once refused to see her for who she truly is. With her community behind her and her voice growing stronger, Wilson is fast becoming a fearless icon for a new generation.