Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter, Stuns at ‘Drag Race’ Premiere After Calling Out Father’s Transphobia

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter, Stuns at ‘Drag Race’ Premiere After Calling Out Father’s Transphobia

E! News

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter, Stuns at ‘Drag Race’ Premiere After Calling Out Father’s Transphobia

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, took centre stage at the Season 10 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in New York City last Thursday, delivering a dazzling runway performance that doubled as a powerful personal statement.

The 20-year-old transgender influencer vogued, twirled, and strutted down the runway at Gitano, the event’s venue, to roaring applause from fans, media, and cast members of the show. Her appearance came just weeks after Vivian Wilson clapped back at her father for a transphobic post in which he deadnamed her and referred to her as a casualty of the “woke mind virus.”

In a viral video response posted to Instagram and TikTok, Vivian Wilson shared a screenshot of Elon Musk’s statement, followed by her lip-syncing a now-iconic quote from Drag Race legend Morgan McMichaels:

“I look pretty good for a dead bitch.” She punctuated the clip with the caption: “And you don’t.”

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Wilson’s performance at the Drag Race premiere was more than just a fashion statement — it was a declaration of identity, resilience, and community. At one point in the night, she joined hands with renowned drag performer Acid Betty as the two walked the runway together, symbolising unity and defiance in the face of adversity. Later, Vivian Wilson posed with Acid Betty and fellow Season 10 queen Daya Betty, radiating confidence and pride.

Vivian Wilson has spoken candidly about her transition, which began in 2020 when she publicly came out as transgender on Instagram. In a March interview with Teen Vogue, she shared that the decision to live openly came after hitting a personal breaking point during adolescence. “It was 11 p.m., and I was like, ‘I know for a fact I am trans,’” she recalled. “I just wanted to rot, pretty much. I was like, ‘I cannot do this anymore.’”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Since then, Vivian Wilson has become an outspoken advocate for trans rights. In 2022, upon turning 18, she legally changed her name and gender. Elon Musk, however, has repeatedly undermined her identity, claiming he was “tricked” into supporting his daughter’s gender-affirming care — a claim Vivian Wilson has publicly refuted.

“If you’re going to lie about me to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide,” she told NBC News in 2024. Despite holding joint custody, she also revealed that Elon Musk was largely absent during her upbringing. “He was there maybe 10 per cent of the time. That’s generous,” she said.

Vivian Wilson credits her mother, Justine Musk—Elon’s first wife—with being a consistent and supportive presence throughout her transition.

As Vivian Wilson continues to shine in the spotlight, her appearance at Drag Race stands as a bold celebration of authenticity — and a powerful rebuke of the public figure who once refused to see her for who she truly is. With her community behind her and her voice growing stronger, Wilson is fast becoming a fearless icon for a new generation.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Guenther Steiner Recommends Perez and Bottas for Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Debut Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Guenther Steiner Recommends Perez and Bottas for Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Debut
By May 15, 2025
Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter, Stuns at ‘Drag Race’ Premiere After Calling Out Father’s Transphobia

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter, Stuns at ‘Drag Race’ Premiere After Calling Out Father’s Transphobia
By May 15, 2025
Cassie Ventura Testifies Sean Diddy Combs Abused Her the Night Before Drake's OVO Fest Performance

Cassie Testifies Diddy Abused Her the Night Before OVO Fest Performance
By May 15, 2025
‘Ted’ Animated Series Coming to Peacock, With Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg Returning

‘Ted’ Animated Series Coming to Peacock, With Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg Returning
By May 15, 2025
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Confirmed as Official Remake of Spanish Hit Campeones Genelia D’Souza RS Prasanna Aamir Khan Productions Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Confirmed as Official Remake of Spanish Hit Campeones
By May 15, 2025
Madonna Biopic Series in Development at Netflix With Shawn Levy Michael Jackson and Prince Universal Pictures with Ozark star Julia Garner

Madonna Biopic Series in Development at Netflix With Shawn Levy
By May 15, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry Redseer Consulting

India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry
By May 15, 2025
Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation Pakistani flags

Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise
By May 15, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal Times Internet

Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal
By May 15, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
iQOO Neo 10 Becomes Title Sponsor for Skyesports Championship 2025 Grand Finals Ahead of Official Launch

iQOO Neo 10 Becomes Title Sponsor for Skyesports Championship 2025 Grand Finals Ahead of Official Launch
By May 15, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring ASUS VivoWatch 6 Aero Apple Watch ECG Monitoring

New Launches

Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
To Top
Loading...