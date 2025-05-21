Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

‘The Punisher’ Testifies in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial, Reveals Surreal First Encounter

The Punisher” Testifies in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial, Reveals Surreal First Encounter Dean Diddy Combs Regina Ventura Cassie Ventura Kid Cudi Sean Diddy Combs Trial

E! News

‘The Punisher’ Testifies in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial, Reveals Surreal First Encounter

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a gripping day of testimony at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial in New York, a male exotic dancer known professionally as The Punisher described the bizarre moment he discovered that one of his clients was none other than the music mogul himself. Sharay Hayes, who performs under the stage name The Punisher, told the court that he was hired to perform intimate scenes with singer Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s then-girlfriend, in luxury hotel suites while a man watched silently from the corner—face veiled, body language obscured. It wasn’t until Hayes glanced at a hotel TV screen that read, “Welcome Sean Combs,” that the reality of who was behind the veil set in.

The dancer testified that he was instructed never to address or acknowledge the man present in the room. “I was told specifically not to speak to him,” Sharay Hayes said. His testimony offered disturbing insight into a pattern of alleged voyeurism, control, and manipulation, consistent with prior allegations against Sean Diddy Combs.



Inside the Trump Tower suite, Sharay Hayes recalled, the scene was surreal: all furniture draped in sheets, small bowls scattered on the floor, baby oil bottles nearby, and candles lit to set a “sensual” ambience. Over what he estimated to be between eight to twelve separate encounters, Sharay Hayes said Sean Diddy Combs remained silent but assertive, giving directions and controlling the scene. According to the testimony, Cassie Ventura often “winced” or looked toward Sean Diddy Combs for approval during the acts, suggesting an atmosphere of coercion and control.

Sharay Hayes’ testimony comes after similar claims from another man, Daniel Phillip, who also said he was paid to perform sexual acts with Ventura under Combs’ watchful eye.

On the same day, the court also heard emotionally charged testimony from Cassie Ventura’s mother, Regina Ventura. Through an email dated December 23, 2011, shown as evidence, Regina Ventura detailed threats allegedly made by Combs to leak explicit tapes of her and harm her while he was “out of the country,” implying a premeditated attempt to evade accountability.

Photographs taken at the time were presented in court, showing bruises on Cassie Ventura’s back and leg. According to her mother, those injuries were inflicted by Sean Diddy Combs. In another troubling revelation, Regina Ventura said Combs once demanded $20,000 from the family, allegedly because he was “angry about money spent” on her daughter. Out of fear for Cassie Ventura’s safety, her parents complied, taking out a loan to wire the money. The amount was mysteriously returned days later with no explanation.

The final testimony of the day came from Homeland Security special agent Gerard Gannon, who led a March 2024 raid on Combs’ Miami mansion. There, investigators found high-powered, enhanced AR-15 rifles, red-dot optics for precision shooting, and serial numbers filed off firearms—alongside lingerie and baby oil.

As the trial continues, more high-profile witnesses, including rapper Kid Cudi, are expected to take the stand. If convicted, Sean Diddy Combs faces the possibility of life in prison.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Punisher” Testifies in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial, Reveals Surreal First Encounter Dean Diddy Combs Regina Ventura Cassie Ventura Kid Cudi Sean Diddy Combs Trial

‘The Punisher’ Testifies in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial, Reveals Surreal First Encounter
By May 21, 2025
Marshall Enters Home Audio Arena with First Soundbar, the Heston 120 Mtv Cribs The Darkness

Marshall Enters Home Audio Arena with First Soundbar, the Heston 120
By May 21, 2025
Eddie Vedder Honours Bruce Springsteen With Stirring Tribute After Trump’s Verbal Assault

Eddie Vedder Honours Bruce Springsteen With Stirring Tribute After Trump’s Verbal Assault
By May 21, 2025
Amanda Knox on Reclaiming Her Story — and How Memoir Can Set Us Free Memoir Bation Podcast

Amanda Knox on Reclaiming Her Story — and How Memoir Can Set Us Free
By May 21, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Scarlett Johansson Battles Dino Whales in Wild New Jurassic World: Rebirth Movie David Koepp Gareth Edwards Mahershala Ali

Scarlett Johansson Battles Dino Whales in Wild New Jurassic World: Rebirth Movie
By May 21, 2025
Why Gen Z Is Driving the Explosive Growth of the Esports Economy

Why Gen Z Is Driving the Explosive Growth of the Esports Economy
By May 20, 2025
“Blasters Only?!” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool Has Players Losing Their Minds Epic Games Star Wars

“Blasters Only?!” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool Has Players Losing Their Minds
By May 20, 2025
Fortnite’s Darth Vader Just Got an AI Upgrade — And He’s Talking Back Epic Games

Fortnite’s Darth Vader Just Got an AI Upgrade — And He’s Talking Back
By May 20, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Marshall Enters Home Audio Arena with First Soundbar, the Heston 120 Mtv Cribs The Darkness

Marshall Enters Home Audio Arena with First Soundbar, the Heston 120
By May 21, 2025
“Blasters Only?!” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool Has Players Losing Their Minds Epic Games Star Wars

“Blasters Only?!” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool Has Players Losing Their Minds
By May 20, 2025
Fortnite’s Darth Vader Just Got an AI Upgrade — And He’s Talking Back Epic Games

Fortnite’s Darth Vader Just Got an AI Upgrade — And He’s Talking Back
By May 20, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years Toho University in Japan, supported by NASA’s climate modelling

News

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
To Top
Loading...