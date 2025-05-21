‘The Punisher’ Testifies in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial, Reveals Surreal First Encounter

In a gripping day of testimony at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial in New York, a male exotic dancer known professionally as The Punisher described the bizarre moment he discovered that one of his clients was none other than the music mogul himself. Sharay Hayes, who performs under the stage name The Punisher, told the court that he was hired to perform intimate scenes with singer Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s then-girlfriend, in luxury hotel suites while a man watched silently from the corner—face veiled, body language obscured. It wasn’t until Hayes glanced at a hotel TV screen that read, “Welcome Sean Combs,” that the reality of who was behind the veil set in.

The dancer testified that he was instructed never to address or acknowledge the man present in the room. “I was told specifically not to speak to him,” Sharay Hayes said. His testimony offered disturbing insight into a pattern of alleged voyeurism, control, and manipulation, consistent with prior allegations against Sean Diddy Combs.







Inside the Trump Tower suite, Sharay Hayes recalled, the scene was surreal: all furniture draped in sheets, small bowls scattered on the floor, baby oil bottles nearby, and candles lit to set a “sensual” ambience. Over what he estimated to be between eight to twelve separate encounters, Sharay Hayes said Sean Diddy Combs remained silent but assertive, giving directions and controlling the scene. According to the testimony, Cassie Ventura often “winced” or looked toward Sean Diddy Combs for approval during the acts, suggesting an atmosphere of coercion and control.

Sharay Hayes’ testimony comes after similar claims from another man, Daniel Phillip, who also said he was paid to perform sexual acts with Ventura under Combs’ watchful eye.

On the same day, the court also heard emotionally charged testimony from Cassie Ventura’s mother, Regina Ventura. Through an email dated December 23, 2011, shown as evidence, Regina Ventura detailed threats allegedly made by Combs to leak explicit tapes of her and harm her while he was “out of the country,” implying a premeditated attempt to evade accountability.

Photographs taken at the time were presented in court, showing bruises on Cassie Ventura’s back and leg. According to her mother, those injuries were inflicted by Sean Diddy Combs. In another troubling revelation, Regina Ventura said Combs once demanded $20,000 from the family, allegedly because he was “angry about money spent” on her daughter. Out of fear for Cassie Ventura’s safety, her parents complied, taking out a loan to wire the money. The amount was mysteriously returned days later with no explanation.

The final testimony of the day came from Homeland Security special agent Gerard Gannon, who led a March 2024 raid on Combs’ Miami mansion. There, investigators found high-powered, enhanced AR-15 rifles, red-dot optics for precision shooting, and serial numbers filed off firearms—alongside lingerie and baby oil.

As the trial continues, more high-profile witnesses, including rapper Kid Cudi, are expected to take the stand. If convicted, Sean Diddy Combs faces the possibility of life in prison.