Male Escort Drops Bombshell Testimony: Diddy Watched, Directed, and Abused in Shocking Sex Trafficking Trial

The federal sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs escalated dramatically on Monday as a male escort gave explosive and disturbing testimony detailing his alleged sexual encounters with Diddy and singer Cassie Ventura, as well as physical abuse he claims to have witnessed.

Daniel Phillip, 41, took the stand in a Manhattan courtroom and spoke for over an hour, providing graphic descriptions of his alleged experiences with Sean Diddy Combs and Ventura from 2012 to 2014. Phillip claimed he was paid between $700 and $6,000 for repeated sexual encounters, during which Sean Diddy Combs would watch from the corner of the room while masturbating. Often, Phillip said, these sessions took place in high-end Manhattan hotels or the couple’s private residences, and frequently involved drugs, baby oil, and roleplay directed by Sean Diddy Combs.

Daniel Phillip testified that he was initially invited to what he believed was a standard bachelorette party. Instead, he found himself alone in a hotel room with Cassie Ventura, dressed in lingerie, and she told him it was her birthday gift from her “husband.” As the night progressed, Phillip said he became aware that Sean Diddy Combs—initially disguised with a robe and bandana—was in the room, watching and directing the encounter.

According to Daniel Phillip, the sessions grew more intense and controlling, with Sean Diddy Combs once photographing his driver’s license as a means of intimidation. “I understood it to be he was threatening me,” Phillip told the court. He also claimed he was once given MDMA, which made him feel euphoric but physically ill.

More disturbingly, Phillip testified that he witnessed Sean Diddy Combs physically assault Cassie Ventura on several occasions. In one instance, he described Sean Diddy Combs throwing a glass bottle at her, dragging her by the hair into another room, and hitting her while she screamed apologies. “I was terrified,” Phillip said, explaining that he feared for his life and felt powerless to intervene.

He also alleged that Diddy Combs videotaped the sex acts, at times instructing Phillip on when and where to ejaculate. The escort said his ability to perform sexually diminished as the encounters became increasingly abusive, and Sean Diddy Combs, at times, gave him erectile dysfunction medication like Cialis.

The testimony painted a chilling picture of control, manipulation, and power imbalance. Phillip said he had never engaged in sex work before meeting Combs and Ventura and hasn’t since. “I didn’t care about the money,” he told the jury. “It was exciting being around famous people. I never asked for a dollar.”

Federal prosecutors are using the testimony to support their argument that Combs operated a sex trafficking enterprise under the guise of consensual relationships. They allege he used fame, money, and fear to exploit individuals, including Ventura, who is expected to testify later this week.

Combs’ legal team maintains that all acts were consensual and aims to portray him as a flawed but not criminal figure. However, Monday’s testimony, coupled with prior evidence—including surveillance footage of an alleged assault—marks a devastating development in the high-profile case.