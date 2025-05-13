Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Male Escort Drops Bombshell Testimony: Diddy Watched, Directed, and Abused in Shocking Sex Trafficking Trial

Male Escort Drops Bombshell Testimony: Diddy Watched, Directed, and Abused in Shocking Sex Trafficking Trial Sean Diddy Combs Cassie Ventura Daniel Phillip masturbating

E! News

Male Escort Drops Bombshell Testimony: Diddy Watched, Directed, and Abused in Shocking Sex Trafficking Trial

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The federal sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs escalated dramatically on Monday as a male escort gave explosive and disturbing testimony detailing his alleged sexual encounters with Diddy and singer Cassie Ventura, as well as physical abuse he claims to have witnessed.

Daniel Phillip, 41, took the stand in a Manhattan courtroom and spoke for over an hour, providing graphic descriptions of his alleged experiences with Sean Diddy Combs and Ventura from 2012 to 2014. Phillip claimed he was paid between $700 and $6,000 for repeated sexual encounters, during which Sean Diddy Combs would watch from the corner of the room while masturbating. Often, Phillip said, these sessions took place in high-end Manhattan hotels or the couple’s private residences, and frequently involved drugs, baby oil, and roleplay directed by Sean Diddy Combs.

Daniel Phillip testified that he was initially invited to what he believed was a standard bachelorette party. Instead, he found himself alone in a hotel room with Cassie Ventura, dressed in lingerie, and she told him it was her birthday gift from her “husband.” As the night progressed, Phillip said he became aware that Sean Diddy Combs—initially disguised with a robe and bandana—was in the room, watching and directing the encounter.

According to Daniel Phillip, the sessions grew more intense and controlling, with Sean Diddy Combs once photographing his driver’s license as a means of intimidation. “I understood it to be he was threatening me,” Phillip told the court. He also claimed he was once given MDMA, which made him feel euphoric but physically ill.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Asserts ‘Swinger Lifestyle’ Defense Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial

More disturbingly, Phillip testified that he witnessed Sean Diddy Combs physically assault Cassie Ventura on several occasions. In one instance, he described Sean Diddy Combs throwing a glass bottle at her, dragging her by the hair into another room, and hitting her while she screamed apologies. “I was terrified,” Phillip said, explaining that he feared for his life and felt powerless to intervene.

He also alleged that Diddy Combs videotaped the sex acts, at times instructing Phillip on when and where to ejaculate. The escort said his ability to perform sexually diminished as the encounters became increasingly abusive, and Sean Diddy Combs, at times, gave him erectile dysfunction medication like Cialis.

The testimony painted a chilling picture of control, manipulation, and power imbalance. Phillip said he had never engaged in sex work before meeting Combs and Ventura and hasn’t since. “I didn’t care about the money,” he told the jury. “It was exciting being around famous people. I never asked for a dollar.”

Federal prosecutors are using the testimony to support their argument that Combs operated a sex trafficking enterprise under the guise of consensual relationships. They allege he used fame, money, and fear to exploit individuals, including Ventura, who is expected to testify later this week.

Combs’ legal team maintains that all acts were consensual and aims to portray him as a flawed but not criminal figure. However, Monday’s testimony, coupled with prior evidence—including surveillance footage of an alleged assault—marks a devastating development in the high-profile case.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Taylor Swift Dragged Into Legal Drama Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift Dragged Into Legal Drama Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
By May 13, 2025
Male Escort Drops Bombshell Testimony: Diddy Watched, Directed, and Abused in Shocking Sex Trafficking Trial Sean Diddy Combs Cassie Ventura Daniel Phillip masturbating

Male Escort Drops Bombshell Testimony: Diddy Watched, Directed, and Abused in Shocking Sex Trafficking Trial
By May 13, 2025
Tory Lanez Attacked in Jail as Megan Thee Stallion Drama Takes a Dark Turn

Tory Lanez Attacked in Jail as Megan Thee Stallion Drama Takes a Dark Turn
By May 13, 2025
André 3000 Shocks Met Gala With Grand Piano Outfit and Drops Surprise Album ‘7 piano sketches’

André 3000 Shocks Met Gala With Grand Piano Outfit and Drops Surprise Album ‘7 piano sketches’
By May 13, 2025
Stephen King’s The Long Walk Comes Alive in Chilling Trailer Starring Mark Hamill Francis Lawrence Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, and Judy Greer

Stephen King’s The Long Walk Comes Alive in Chilling Trailer Starring Mark Hamill
By May 13, 2025
Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Shifts Gears in Final Trailer: Rivalries, Risks, and Revved-Up Branding Brad Pitt and Damson Idris Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, Salesforce to Shark, Expensify to MSC Cruises Javier Bardem Joseph Kosinski Formula 1

Brad Pitt’s Final F1 Movie Trailer Just Blew Up the Internet — Watch Now
By May 13, 2025
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 theme leaked, James Gunn's Superman is Coming

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 theme leaked, James Gunn’s Superman is Coming
By May 13, 2025
He-Man and Teela Spotted: New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Set Leaks Stir Buzz Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela Eternia villainous Skeletor—played by Jared Leto

He-Man and Teela Spotted: New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Set Leaks Stir Buzz
By May 12, 2025
PepsiCo Bets Big on Functional Sodas with $2 Billion Poppi Acquisition

PepsiCo Bets Big on Functional Sodas with $2 Billion Poppi Acquisition
By May 10, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 theme leaked, James Gunn's Superman is Coming

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 theme leaked, James Gunn’s Superman is Coming
By May 13, 2025
Bitget Brings Starlink Internet to Remote Philippine Islands, Bridging the Digital Divide Cryptocurrency Blockchain Web3 crypto exchange

Bitget Brings Starlink Internet to Remote Philippine Islands
By May 13, 2025
Sportz Interactive Fuels European Expansion with Strategic Hires Across the Continent

Sportz Interactive Fuels European Expansion with Strategic Hires Across the Continent
By May 12, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring ASUS VivoWatch 6 Aero Apple Watch ECG Monitoring

New Launches

Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
To Top
Loading...