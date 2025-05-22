Kid Cudi Called to Testify in Diddy’s Shocking Sex-Trafficking Trial Amid Bomb Threat Allegations

In a stunning turn of events, Grammy-nominated rapper Kid Cudi is expected to take the stand this week in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial in New York. The move comes after shocking testimony from Combs’ longtime ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who alleged the music mogul threatened to blow up Cudi’s car when he discovered she had been romantically involved with the “Day ’n’ Nite” artist.

Diddy’s Trial Draws Major Names and Bigger Allegations

Federal prosecutor Maurene Comey announced on Tuesday that Kid Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, has been officially called as a witness in the high-profile Sean Diddy trial. He is expected to testify Wednesday or Thursday, marking one of the Diddy trial’s most highly anticipated moments yet.

According to Cassie Ventura’s harrowing testimony last week, Sean Diddy Combs learned of her relationship with Kid Cudi after snooping through her phone during one of the couple’s infamous “freak-off” events — wild sex-fueled hotel parties Combs allegedly orchestrated for years.







Cassie Ventura testified that following this discovery, Combs threatened to bomb Kid Cudi’s car and send someone to harm both of them. She also recounted how Combs had threatened to leak explicit sex tapes of her as a form of retaliation and control.

After Cassie Ventura’s civil lawsuit surfaced in 2023, including the car bombing allegation, a spokesperson for Kid Cudi confirmed to the press, “This is all true,” noting that a car belonging to the rapper did indeed explode around that time, though no additional details were provided.

A Trial That Could Reshape the Music Industry

Cudi’s testimony follows that of George Kaplan, a former Combs employee who allegedly quit after witnessing the mogul’s abuse firsthand. Prosecutors are building a case centered on Combs’ alleged decades-long pattern of manipulation, abuse, and criminal activity tied to his music empire.

In emotional courtroom testimony, Ventura said, “I feared for my career. I feared for my family. It’s just embarrassing, all of it.” She expressed that speaking out publicly could “ruin everything I worked for,” describing the deep emotional scars left by her time with Combs.

This case has quickly become one of the most explosive legal battles in modern music history. It has drawn intense media scrutiny and fuelled public debate about abuse in the entertainment industry, artist safety, and celebrity accountability.

What’s Next for Kid Cudi and the Trial?

Kid Cudi’s appearance on the witness stand could be a pivotal moment in the case, potentially confirming Ventura’s claims and reinforcing the prosecution’s narrative of intimidation and violence.

The trial continues to unfold with new revelations daily, and with Kid Cudi now directly involved, the legal spotlight on Combs is brighter than ever. Whether this will mark a turning point in the music industry’s reckoning with abuse remains to be seen.