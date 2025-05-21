Chris Brown Posts $6.7M Bail Amid Nightclub Assault Charges, Breezy Tour to Continue

Chris Brown has been granted a $6.7 million bail after being charged in connection with a violent nightclub assault in London. Despite the severity of the allegations, which include beating a music producer with a tequila bottle, the pop star has been cleared to continue with his scheduled European performances on the Breezy tour.

The incident in question occurred in February 2023 at a London nightclub, where Chris Brown allegedly attacked music producer Amadou “Abe” Diaw. According to court documents, the singer is accused of hitting Diaw over the head with a bottle and stomping on him, resulting in serious injuries and hospitalisation. Diaw has since filed a $16 million lawsuit against Brown, claiming lasting physical and emotional trauma.

Initially held without bail in Salford, England, Chris Brown was released on Wednesday after a judge approved a two-part bail payment: £4 million ($5.4 million) immediately and an additional £1 million ($1.3 million) within seven days. The ruling followed Brown’s arrest in Manchester on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm.







Though the judge acknowledged the “extremely serious” nature of the charges, Chris Brown’s bail conditions allow him to continue performing on his Breezy tour — a European run that kicks off June 8 in Amsterdam. The next court hearing has been rescheduled to June 20 to accommodate the tour, falling between shows in the U.K.

As part of the bail agreement, Brown must surrender his passport except for tour-related travel, reside at a court-approved address, and have no contact with Diaw or the London venue where the alleged attack occurred.

Chris Brown was not present during the bail hearing and has not yet entered a plea. His legal team has not issued a public statement on the matter. This latest development adds to the artist’s long history of legal troubles, which includes criticism and criminal charges.

Meanwhile, rapper HoodyBaby, a close associate of Chris Brown, was also arrested over the weekend and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent related to the same nightclub altercation.

In his lawsuit, Diaw alleges that Brown “ruthlessly” attacked him, leading to “severe and lasting injuries,” including torn ligaments and emotional distress. The civil suit is expected to proceed alongside the criminal case.

Despite the pending legal issues, fans across Europe will still see Chris Brown on stage as the Breezy tour continues as planned. Whether public support will hold steady in light of the disturbing allegations remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear — Chris Brown’s bail and the ability to perform while under such serious charges are already sparking major controversy online.