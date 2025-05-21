Connect with us

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Justin Timberlake After DWI Arrest

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Justin Timberlake After DWI Arrest

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Justin Timberlake After DWI Arrest

In a rare and candid interview, Candy actress Jessica Biel has opened up about the state of her marriage to Justin Timberlake—nearly a year after the pop star’s shocking DWI arrest in New York. The couple, who have been together for nearly two decades, continue to present a united front as they juggle careers, parenthood, and public scrutiny.

Jessica Biel revealed in an interview how she and Justin Timberlake have learned to adapt to their unconventional lives while raising their two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

“I think having a partner who understands this industry and adjacent industries like the music industry has been really deeply important and profound for my life and for our partnership,” she explained. “He just understands when I’m working crazy long hours.”

The 7th Heaven alum shared how their work schedules pull them in opposite directions—Justin Timberlake often works overnight, while Jessica Biel’s acting and producing jobs can span full days. “That’s kind of normal,” she said. “We are able to support each other throughout strange schedules and time apart because we know that’s just what it takes to make this kind of art.”



Despite the challenges, Jessica Biel talking about her sons emphasised their commitment to being a present parent. “We try to have one of us working full-time, only one,” she said. “It doesn’t always happen because the opportunities arise, and the timing is what it is. You just have to take advantage of it… We’re doing the same thing every other parent is doing.”

Jessica Biel, known for keeping her personal life private, also opened up about her support system, crediting her friends and Justin Timberlake as her emotional anchors. “I’m really lucky because I have amazing groups of women… that have really been my rocks,” she shared. “I would also consider my husband one of my chosen sisters,” she joked. “He’s also my best friend.”

The couple first met in 2007, tied the knot in a stunning Italian ceremony in 2012, and have since welcomed two children. However, their relationship came under intense public scrutiny in June 2024 when Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in New York.

The NSYNC alum was en route to a friend’s home when he was pulled over and charged with a DWI. Justin Timberlake issued a public apology, acknowledging that he had “failed to live up to the standards” he set for himself. “I should’ve had better judgment,” he told the judge, adding that he hoped others would learn from his mistake.

Following his court appearance in the DWI case, Justin Timberlake completed community service and paid a $500 fine. He also took to social media to caution fans about the dangers of drunk driving.

“Call a friend, take an Uber… I know I’ve learned from this mistake,” he said.

Despite the headlines, Jessica Biel’s latest comments make it clear that their bond remains strong. In a world where celebrity relationships often crumble under pressure, Jessica and Justin appear to be doing the work and standing by each other.


