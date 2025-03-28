Chris Brown Announces 20th Anniversary ‘Breezy Bowl XX’ Tour

Chris Brown is gearing up for a major tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album, marking two decades in the music industry. The singer announced the Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour, which will kick off June 8 in Amsterdam before making stops across Europe, the UK, and North America.

Taking to Instagram, Chris Brown expressed his excitement about the tour, writing: “BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB. So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL.”

The European leg of the tour will include performances in London, Dublin, and Paris, among other cities. Following this, Chris Brown will head to North America, starting in Miami, Florida, on July 30, before hitting major cities such as Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial)

Star-Studded Special Guests & Meet-and-Greet Return

Fans attending the North American shows will also be treated to performances by Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker. However, Summer Walker will only appear at select shows.

In addition, Chris Brown announced that meet-and-greets will return, a feature that has stirred controversy in the past due to high price tags. While pricing details have not yet been released, his previous meet-and-greet packages have cost fans thousands of dollars.

How to Get Tickets

Pre-sale tickets for European and North American dates will be available on Brown’s official website starting Tuesday, April 1, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans must use the password BREEZY to access pre-sale. Those interested have until Sunday, March 30, at 10 p.m. ET to sign up.

A History of Touring & Controversies

Chris Brown has maintained a consistent touring schedule over the years, starting with his 2022 co-headlining tour alongside Lil Baby. He followed that up with his 2023 Under the Influence and 2024’s 11:11 Tours. Despite his musical success, Chris Brown’s career has been overshadowed by controversies. In 2009, he was charged with felony assault for attacking then-girlfriend Rihanna, an incident that led to five years of probation and domestic violence counselling. He has also faced legal troubles for altercations in 2013 and 2014, as well as anger management issues.

Most recently, he sparked outrage during his 2023 tour when he was filmed throwing a fan’s phone off-stage at a Berlin concert. Chris Brown later defended his actions in an Instagram Story, saying, “F* dat phone”** alongside a laughing emoji.

Looking Ahead

Despite his troubled past, Chris Brown remains one of his generation’s most influential R&B artists. With the Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour, he aims to give fans a nostalgic trip through two decades of music, revisiting hits that have defined his career. With pre-sales kicking off soon, fans are eagerly waiting to see if Brown can balance his legacy as an artist while navigating his history of controversies.