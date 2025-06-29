Jeff Bezos Wedding Protest Turns Viral Spectacle as Effigy Is Thrown Into Venice Canal

What was meant to be a picturesque, celebrity-studded wedding for billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his longtime partner Lauren Sánchez turned into a viral protest spectacle as furious locals threw a life-sized dummy of Bezos into the Venice Grand Canal—a dramatic rebuke of wealth, excess, and environmental disregard.

As the $20 million celebration unfolded amid the opulence of Venice’s iconic waterways, residents and climate activists voiced sharp opposition. Protesters gathered with signs declaring “No Space for Bezos” and “If You Can Rent Venice For Your Wedding, You Can Pay More Tax,” spotlighting growing frustration over wealth inequality, climate change, and overtourism.

The peak of the protest came when demonstrators tossed a Jeff Bezos effigy, dressed in an Amazon worker’s jumpsuit, clutching an Amazon package and fistfuls of fake cash, into the historic canal. The imagery was potent, symbolising what many see as the exploitative labour practices and environmental impact associated with Bezos’s vast empire.







The irony wasn’t lost on onlookers as Lauren Sánchez was seen smiling and waving—seemingly at the protestors themselves—while boarding a boat alongside Jeff Bezos. “Not her waving at the peasants,” one user quipped online. Another remarked, “How do you have a whole city protesting your wedding and not have a single moment of self-reflection?”

Despite the backlash, Venetian city officials were quick to defend the event, downplaying the scale of the protest. In a statement to NBC News, officials said, “Protest initiatives are in no way representative of the majority of citizens, who are proud that Venice has been chosen as the wedding location.”

Still, the images of the dummy floating in the canal—juxtaposed with the arrival of stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, and Orlando Bloom in private jets—sparked renewed conversations about environmental hypocrisy and the disconnect between billionaire lifestyles and public sentiment.

The timing couldn’t be more pointed. Venice, already under threat from rising sea levels, has faced mounting criticism over its vulnerability to overtourism and climate neglect. Protestors argue that hosting mega-events like Jeff Bezos’s wedding only accelerates the city’s demise.

As the glitter settles on the Jeff Bezos- Lauren Sánchez Venice nuptials, one thing is clear: the public outcry surrounding billionaire excess isn’t going away. Whether it’s through policy, protest, or symbolic theatrics like a floating dummy in a tux, people are demanding accountability from the ultra-wealthy—and they’re making sure it goes viral.