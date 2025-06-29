Diddy and Son Justin Combs Accused in Shocking Gang Rape Lawsuit: “Held Prisoner” and Assaulted Over Weekend

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son Justin Combs are facing fresh, deeply disturbing allegations of sexual assault and gender-based violence, as detailed in a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The complaint alleges that in 2017, a woman referred to as Jane Doe was lured from Louisiana to Los Angeles under the pretense of a job opportunity—only to be drugged, held captive, and gang raped by Diddy, Justin, and two other masked men.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Justin Combs used his father’s celebrity status to convince the woman that she could secure a TV job through Remote TV in Atlanta. After connecting on Snapchat and exchanging risqué messages, the woman agreed to fly to L.A. on April 14, 2017. She claims she was picked up by a driver and taken to a Beverly Hills mansion known as “The Glass House”, where the horrific weekend unfolded.

The plaintiff alleges that Justin Combs provided her with alcohol and drugs, including marijuana she believes was laced. Later, three masked men arrived at the property—one of whom she identified as Sean Diddy Combs, based on his voice, behavior, and Justin referring to him as “Pops.”







Once inside a bedroom, she was allegedly told: “You better let this happen. Or else.” The lawsuit claims the woman was brutally assaulted from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon, with each of the masked men taking “turns” abusing her.

The following Monday, she was dropped off at the airport and sent home, traumatised and without any of the promised job prospects.

Sean Diddy Combs’ legal team has denied the allegations, stating: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone.” The lawsuit names Combs, Justin Combs, Combs Enterprises LLC, and Bad Boy Entertainment, accusing them of sexual assault, battery, gender violence, and negligent supervision. The plaintiff is demanding a jury trial and monetary damages for emotional distress and loss of income.

This latest lawsuit lands as Sean Diddy Combs’ ongoing federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial—now in its sixth week—heads toward conclusion. Prosecutors have called 34 witnesses, including former girlfriends like Cassie Ventura, to support claims that the music mogul coerced women into exploitative sex acts known as “freak-offs.”

Diddy, 55, remains behind bars at a Brooklyn federal detention centre. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains that all sexual encounters were consensual.

The lawsuit underscores the growing scrutiny of Diddy’s past and how fear, silence, and manipulation may have protected powerful figures for years. With multiple civil and criminal cases now piling up, the once-untouchable music mogul faces the strongest challenge yet to his legacy—and his freedom.