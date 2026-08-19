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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Go Full Family Mode in Viral Vacation Photo

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Go Full Family Mode in Viral Vacation Photo

E! News

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Go Full Family Mode in Viral Vacation Photo

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have given fans another intimate glimpse into their romance, as a tropical family getaway turns into a social-media sensation.

The reality star and entrepreneur shared a sprawling collection of vacation photos and videos on Instagram Monday, offering fans a rare look at her time away from the spotlight with Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton, her children and sister Khloé Kardashian.

The post, captioned “Somewhere over the rainbow”, quickly drew an avalanche of reactions, with followers focusing on the couple’s affectionate moments and the increasingly family-oriented nature of their relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Pack on the PDA

Among the images were several shots of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton enjoying the tropical surroundings together.

In one photo, the 45-year-old Kardashian posed in a pink bikini top and white shorts as Hamilton stood behind her with his arm around her waist. Another showed the pair embracing during a beach walk.

Kardashian also shared photos of herself in a lilac bikini while enjoying the ocean, along with a series of candid family moments.

The couple’s relaxed appearance comes as speculation surrounding their relationship continues to dominate celebrity headlines.

Hamilton, 41, also shared his own selection of summer photos, including a picture of Kardashian relaxing on a beach swing in a yellow dress.

“Only some of my Summer break. Grateful for the days away,” the F1 driver wrote, adding that he was returning to the track feeling recharged.

The Kids Steal the Spotlight

While Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton supplied the romance, the children became the real stars of the vacation dump.

Kardashian showed her children Chicago, Saint and Psalm enjoying the getaway, including footage of her surfing with Chicago and other playful family moments.

Her sister Khloé also joined the trip with her children, True and Tatum. One image showed Kardashian and Hamilton posing alongside Khloé, highlighting how naturally the racing star fits into Kardashian’s wider family circle.

There were also glimpses of a sea turtle, a spectacular sunset and Kardashian relaxing on a beach swing.

Khloé summed up the family mood with a playful comment: “Besties for restie.”

Other celebrity friends quickly joined the conversation, with La La Anthony and others praising the collection and celebrating the group’s apparent happiness.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Hamilton Has Already Met Kardashian’s Family

The vacation is not the first time Lewis Hamilton has spent significant time with Kim Kardashian and her children.

The couple has increasingly been photographed together at major events and private getaways since their romance became a major celebrity talking point earlier this year.

They have also reportedly traveled together, including trips connected to Japan, Paris and the United Kingdom, while their appearance together at the 2026 Super Bowl sent social media into overdrive.

Hamilton has also recently met Kardashian’s children, with the family appearing in affectionate photos featuring his new puppy, Halo.

The F1 champion even offered an unusually direct confirmation of the relationship during the British Grand Prix.

After a fan suggested he seemed happier and asked whether a girlfriend was responsible, Hamilton reportedly replied before confirming: “Of course, it’s Kim.”

From Longtime Acquaintances to Hollywood’s Hottest Couple?

Kardashian and Hamilton have actually known each other for years, having been seen within the same celebrity circles as far back as 2014. Their relationship has since evolved from longtime acquaintances into one of entertainment and sports’ most closely watched romances.

The latest vacation photos are particularly striking because they show Hamilton not simply alongside Kardashian but increasingly integrated into her family life.

For Kardashian, whose personal relationships have historically attracted enormous attention, the family-centered getaway offers a different image: less red-carpet spectacle and more beach days, children, wildlife, and quiet moments.

And with Hamilton returning to the Formula 1 circuit, fans may not have to wait long for the next chapter of one of 2026’s most unexpected celebrity power couples.

  • Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Go Full Family Mode in Viral Vacation Photo
  • Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Go Full Family Mode in Viral Vacation Photo

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