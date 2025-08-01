Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle

Lyme disease, often misunderstood and misdiagnosed, is impacting more than just outdoor enthusiasts—it’s affecting some of the biggest names in entertainment. According to the CDC, nearly 476,000 Americans are diagnosed or treated for Lyme disease every year. Now, a growing list of celebrities is shedding light on their personal battles with the tick-borne illness, helping to raise awareness and empathy for a condition that is as invisible as it is debilitating.

Justin Timberlake is the latest A-lister to go public with his Lyme Disease diagnosis. While on his 2025 Forget Tomorrow world tour, Justin Timberlake revealed he was performing through “massive amounts of nerve pain” and “crazy fatigue.” Choosing transparency over privacy, the singer wrote, “Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”







Bella Hadid, after a 15-year struggle with the disease, recently shared that she is “finally healthy.” The supermodel recounted giving up her dream of horseback riding due to brain fog and chronic exhaustion. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and brother Anwar Hadid also suffer from the disease, underscoring how shared environments can lead to multiple family members being affected.

The list doesn’t stop there. Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne have all faced vocal or neurological issues linked to Lyme Disease. Lavigne once said she was bedridden for five months, while Twain feared she might never sing again.

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer shared her surprise diagnosis on Instagram, admitting she might have had it for years. “Anyone get Lyme this summer?” she joked, while also asking for advice and treatment suggestions from her followers.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Real Housewives stars Leah McSweeney and Ramona Singer, and even Bachelor Nation’s Kelley Flanagan have all publicly disclosed their diagnoses, some even admitting to having no idea they were sick until symptoms worsened or blood tests confirmed the disease.

The emotional and physical toll of Lyme disease is immense. Alec Baldwin once believed he was going to die from it. Riley Keough, daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, opted for surrogacy due to her Lyme-related health issues.

Despite the challenges, many of these stars are using their platforms to inform, inspire, and advocate for better diagnosis and treatment for Lyme Disease. As Debbie Gibson puts it: “Every time I get through it, I’m reminded of how strong we all are.”

Lyme disease doesn’t care about fame or fortune. But thanks to these celebrities’ honesty, it’s no longer hiding in the shadows.